Google Maps' Street View is the best in the biz, and although it's been available on Android for years, it was never as well-integrated in the app as it's been on desktop. That's changing now, though — Google has just added a "Street View" layer in the Maps app that makes using the feature a lot easier.

The new layer is pretty intuitive, showing the streets on which Google's Street View cars have ventured with the same bright blue color that is used on desktop. Simply tap where you want to go, and you'll be brought into Street View. Of course, you can still enter Street View just by typing the address or using the dedicated Street View app, but this is another method that will definitely have its uses.

As with many of these feature releases, we're unable to confirm if this has fully rolled out to everyone, but it does seem to be fairly widespread. If you haven't received the Street View layer already, you'll probably see it soon.