

At the beginning of the month, Google's soon to be replaced flagship dropped to $500 thanks a $300 markdown, making the device quite attractive. Rakuten currently has an even better deal, selling a new Pixel 3 for just $450 or a Pixel 3 XL for $435.

The Pixel 3 is almost a year old, but it's still a modern phone with respectable components, including a notch-free 5.5" 1080p OLED panel, a Snapdragon 845 processor, 64GB of internal memory, 4GB of RAM, IP68 water resistance, and wireless charging. The handset is also known for its stock Android experience and 12MP camera with Night Sight. The specs on the 3 XL are exactly the same, but with a larger 6.3" notched display.

Only the black Pixel 3 model is available if you're looking for a US model, but you can get an international variant if you need more options:

To enjoy the markdown, you'll have to add the Pixel 3 to your cart, and apply the coupon code when checking out to save $60 on your purchase, effectively paying $450 for the phone. Lastly, you can save even more by getting a refurbished handset on Amazon, which are now as low as $370.