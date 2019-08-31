Philips Hue lights are known for their reliability, ease of use, and compatibility with third-party services. Unfortunately, they tend to be quite pricey, especially if you don't have a Hue hub already. Thankfully, the Hue White and Color Ambiance starter kit has dropped to $100 on Amazon, which is $60 off its regular price.

The bundle includes three A19 bulbs and the Hue bridge, which acts as a relay between your router and lights. The LEDs can produce sixteen million colors and shades of white to create the perfect atmosphere at home. They can be controlled using the Hue app on your phone or a vocal assistant such as Alexa, Google Assistant, and Siri. The app also lets you program and dim them, as well as off automatically turn them on or off based on your phone's location. Lastly, they're easily expandable thanks to their large compatibility with third-party services such as IFTT and SmartThings.