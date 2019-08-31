Do you want a massive portable battery? As in, a big-enough-to-power-a-mini-fridge-for-several-hours battery? If so, you're in luck, because we're partnering with Jackery to give away the company's Portable Power Station Explorer 500 and Supercharge 26800 PD batteries!

The Jackery Portable Power Station Explorer 500 is an ice-cooler sized battery with a total capacity of 518Wh. It can power TVs, projectors, small blenders, air pumps, car vacuums, laptops, phones, tablets, and anything else that uses less than 500W (surge 1000W) of power.

You get plenty of options for connectivity, including a car DC charger, three USB Type-A ports, and a standard wall AC outlet. For charging the battery itself, you can plug it into the wall or use the 100W solar panel (sold separately).

The other product up for grabs is the Jackery Supercharge 26800 PD. It has a capacity of 26,800mAh, and supports USB Power Delivery up to 45W. That means it can fast-charge the Google Pixel, Galaxy S8/S9/S10, iPhone X, Nintendo Switch, and even some Type-C laptops. Jackery says it can get an iPhone X to 50% charge in just 30 minutes.

Jackery's products have all received UL certifications for safety, and some of the company's batteries have even been recommended by Wirecutter; the Jackery PowerBar 23200 was the site's former top pick for a portable AC power supply. Jackery even partnered with Honda to release a series of Honda portable power stations. You can see the rest of the company's power stations here.

The contest will run from August 28th, 2019 until 11:59PM Pacific Time on August 31st, 2019. Two winners will be selected, and one will receive the Jackery Explorer 500 battery, while the other will receive the Jackery 26,800 PD battery. The contest is only open to residents of the United States (excluding territories). Good luck!

