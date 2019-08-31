Feedly is one of the best RSS readers around, with support for cloud syncing, filters, and much more. The mobile apps received a nice redesign at the end of last year, and now Feedly has focused its attention on the web application.

The new web interface takes inspiration from the new mobile apps, with a slightly-tweaked design that looks cleaner. The main addition is a dark mode, which can be toggled by clicking the day/night button on the left panel. It doesn't seem like the Feedly automatically switches the appearance based on your system's theme (which Chrome now supports, along with Firefox and Safari), but maybe that will be added in the future.

There are a few other nice improvements too. Right-clicking on sources/folders in the navigation panel now brings up a custom menu, with options to rename the item, mark it as read, and so on. The lack of right-click support definitely bugged me with the previous design, so I'm happy about this change.

Beyond that, the 'Add Content' button is now more visible in the left panel (it's the big plus button), sources and folders can be renamed from the navigation panel, and items can be moved around by dragging the mouse. The new interface should be live for everyone, so if you have a Feedly account, give it a try at feedly.com.