Welcome to the roundup of the best new Android applications that went live in the Play Store or were spotted by us in the previous two weeks or so. Today I have a new peer-to-peer file-sharing app, a new widget for Spotify, and a companion app for the physical card game Magic: The Gathering. So without further ado, here are the most notable Android apps released in the last two weeks.

Please wait for this page to load in full in order to see the widgets, which include ratings and pricing info. Please wait for this page to load in full in order to see the widgets, which include ratings and pricing info. Looking for the previous roundup editions? Find them here.

Apps

SHAREit Lite (Official Version)

Android Police coverage: SHAREit launches new Lite app for easy peer-to-peer file sharing [APK Download]

SHAREit Lite is a new app that offers peer-to-peer file sharing, but sadly, it's not available in the US or UK just yet. So far, we know that those who live in Germany or France can use the app, and hopefully, more regions will gain access sometime soon. Until then, the APK is available on APKM if you'd like to take a look.

Monetization: free / no ads / no IAPs

SpotWidget - Puts Android back into Spotify!

Now that Spotify has killed its widget, it makes sense that an enterprising dev would fill the void. SpotWidget is a new third-party widget for the Spotify app that brings the service back everyone's home screen. So if you were saddened by the news that the official widget was recently removed, make sure to grab SpotWidget so you can add it to your home screen. There's even a free version available if you'd like to give the app a try without going out of pocket.

Monetization: $1.99 / no ads / no IAPs

überliste - shopping list

If you're looking for a new shopping list app, I recommend checking out überliste. It's completely free to use, there are no ads or IAPs, and you can even share your lists with your family in order to collaborate efficiently. There's a set list of items included with the app, and you can add your own custom listings if you wish.

Monetization: free / no ads / no IAPs

Tourzey

While the Play Store description for Tourzey doesn't relay what the app is, I've taken a look, and it would appear that this is an app that will highlight tours in your area, wherever you are at the time. This is a great app for those that travel a lot and would like to discover cool things to do on their trips. Of course, there's also a social aspect, so that you can find like-minded people to discuss tours, or maybe even meet up.

Monetization: free / no ads / no IAPs

Free Basics by Facebook is a new listing for an existing app that had some trouble with a signing-key issue. Now that the new release is here, you can expect the same free website browsing functionality in the few select regions that offer compatibility.

Monetization: free / no ads / no IAPs

XUMO for Android TV: Free TV shows & Movies

XUMO for Android TV is, of course, a streaming app for ATV devices. There are over 160+ channels on offer, and there's also an extensive library of Hollywood movies to choose from. Heck, you can even watch a few sports through this app, though sadly the devs didn't test the release against the latest version of the Shield TV, so if you're on 9.0 on that specific device, expect a broken channel-changing feature.

Monetization: free / contains ads / no IAPs

Power Button Remapper for Note10 - powerRemap

Power Button Remapper for Note10 is clearly a button mapper for the power button on Samsung Note10 devices. You can remap this button so that it can launch many different apps, or you can even use it to create a shortcut for your flashlight.

Monetization: free / no ads / IAPs $2.99 a piece

Metronome Pro - Beat & Tempo

Metronome Pro - Beat & Tempo is a professional beat and tempo timer, but unlike similar apps, this release also includes a few rhythm games. You can expect a tempo range from 30 to 250 BPM, time signature and subdivisions set-ups, and you can even tap on the BPM to set your own tempo. Just keep in mind that a few features and games will have to be purchased through in-app purchases.

Monetization: free / no ads / IAPs from $7.99 - $49.99

Manufacturer And Tie-In Apps

Magic: The Gathering Companion

Android Police coverage: Magic: The Gathering Companion is a new app in early-access that's useful for creating home tournaments

I'm not sure why it has taken Wizards of the Coast so long to release a companion app for its collectible card game Magic: The Gathering, but it's here this week all the same. So if you're looking for an easy way to create home tournaments, that's precisely what Magic: The Gathering Companion has to offer. New features are planned for the future, but since this is an early-access release, the app is a little bare-bones right now.

Monetization: free / no ads / no IAPs

PLAYMOBIL pro

PLAYMOBIL pro is a new tie-in app for the brand that connects with the company's PLAYMOBIL pro line of modeling kits. It would appear that PLAYMOBIL is trying to build a dedicated hardcore fanbase, and so this beta app exists as a tool that can record your workshop findings when working with the PLAYMOBIL pro toy sets. The app even gamifies the building process, which should appeal to those who need a little push to get things going.

Monetization: free / no ads / no IAPs

Mastercard Receipt Management

As someone that hates manually entering each and every receipt into a money tracking app, the release of Mastercard Receipt Management is music to my ears. This is an app built for organizing business receipts, and all you have to do to record a receipt is take a picture of it, and you can even send this data to the cloud so that you can easily access it when away from your phone. Just keep in mind that this is not an app for everyone. It's intended only for Mastercard Small Business cardholders.

Monetization: free / no ads / no IAPs

Fossil Smartwatches

Fossil Smartwatches is a companion app for Fossil-branded hybrid watches, and it can sync with these smartwatches so that you can easily keep an eye on your notifications. You can even use the app to track your sleep activity or customize the buttons on your smartwatch to perform your favorite functions.

Monetization: free / no ads / no IAPs

Moto Feedback

Moto Feedback is a new release from the company that provides Moto users with an easy way to leave feedback about their devices. You'll be able to rate your device, share your thoughts, and you can even send screenshots and system logs, should an issue prove too challenging to explain with mere words. Of course, if you don't own any Motorola-branded Android devices, you can skip this listing.

Monetization: free / no ads / no IAPs

BIM 360 Layout

BIM 360 Layout comes from Autodesk, and it's a nifty little tool that makes it easy to connect to the BIM 360 Document Management web service so that you can easily create new layouts or edit old ones. More or less this is a tie-in release for the BIM 360 service, so unless you're familiar with this document management web aid, you won't have to worry about using this app.

Monetization: free / no ads / no IAPs

Know A Worthy New App? Let Us Know!

If you have an application in mind for the next issue of the roundup, feel free to send us an email and let us know.

Important: there are 2 requirements in order for the app to be considered, listed below.

the app's launch date has to be no longer than 2 weeks ago

it has to be original, ground-breaking, well-reviewed, interesting, fun, etc - the cream of the crop

Now, if and only if the above requirements have been satisfied, fire up an email to this address: [email protected].

1 sponsored placement per week is available (your app would be featured at the top and marked as sponsored) - please contact us for details.