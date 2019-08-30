It's not officially been announced yet, but the Vivo Nex 3 5G has already been unboxed and tested out by British YouTuber Arun Maini, better known as Mrwhosetheboss. It's going to be one of the most impressive smartphones available in terms of raw specs, headlined by 120W charging, a 64MP main camera, and a waterfall display similar to that which Oppo recently showed off.

Vivo, like Oppo, OnePlus, and Realme, is a subsidiary of BBK Electronics, so it's no surprise to see the stunning (but complete overkill) curved display show up on the Nex 3 5G. The phone also has pressure-sensitive virtual buttons for power and volume on the side, something Vivo previously demonstrated with its Apex 2019 concept device. Likewise, the 120W charging feature has also been demoed by the company before.

To make that display even more impressive, there's also a pop-up front camera and a minimal chin bezel — this is the all-screen dream consumers are supposedly clamoring for. On the rear, the main camera uses Samsung's 64MP sensor, and its flanked by two other cameras of as yet unknown specification. The phone is expected to ship with the latest Qualcomm Snapdragon 855+ and more RAM than you're ever likely to need. Watch the full video below for more.

Arun points out that this is a "super pre-production model" so there may be some changes to the software and camera quality you see in the video. We can expect an official announcement for the Vivo Nex 3 to come fairly soon — likely during IFA 2019 in Berlin next week — so stay tuned.