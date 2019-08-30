Three years of software support on an Android device is still a rare occurrence, but Samsung manages to surpass that every once in a while. The company is still pushing security updates to the four year-old Galaxy Tab S2, as evidenced by a T-Mobile support page.
T-Mobile reports that the Tab S2 received an update on July 27th containing the latest-available security patches. It's extremely rare for an Android device to get any level of support this far into its life — even Google's own Pixel devices no longer receive updates after three years.
Even though the tablet is still on Android 7.0 Nougat, it's still commendable that Samsung is continuing to keep it a secure device. Google, take notes.
- Source:
- T-Mobile Support
