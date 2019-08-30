We're still early yet in the era of 5G technology and, so far, we've only 5G-capable phones that are very expensive. Sometimes very, very expensive. And for any wannabe first adopters on a shoestring budget, it's been looking like a long wait for a more affordable 5G phone. But there's now growing intelligence on such a device coming out of Samsung in the near future — the Galaxy A90 5G.

A Weibo blogger produced the following piece of art promoting the said device with model number SM-A908N. The promotional text basically describes the phone as the first affordable 5G phone.

That information alone may not have been enough to convince us of the existence of the A90 5G, but SamMobile has since shown off what looks to be the phone's retail demo video loop.

The A90 5G has been rumored to be fully stocked with a Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 (presumably with the X50 modem), three rear cameras with one 48MP unit, and a 4,500mAh battery that supports charging rates up to 45W — just like the Note10+. If all that's true, we're wondering how "mid-range" this phone will actually be and what of the regular 'ol A90, if there is one, will be appealing to customers.

Only time can and will tell.