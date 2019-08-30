Motorola was once the king of the budget Android smartphone but its influence has waned in recent years as Nokia and other Chinese competitors have offered increasingly stiff competition. The Moto E series can still offer value to consumers looking for the cheapest passable experience, and we now know what the upcoming Moto E6 Plus is going to look like.

The standard Moto E6 launched last month, but it failed to impress thanks to an unmerited $50 price hike. Thanks to images shared by WinFuture, we can see that the E6 Plus will be more impressive in just about every way, as you'd expect from a plus model. It's got a more modern look on the front with a waterdrop notch in the display and there are two cameras in on the rear with a flash. If you're looking for an even more affordable alternative the Moto G, this could be the best choice.

As is customary with Moto phones these days, there appears to be a fingerprint scanner within the M logo dimple on the back. Other features we can glean from the renders are a headphone jack, MicroUSB port (yucky, I know), and a single bottom-firing speaker. The back covers are made from what looks like a glossy plastic of some sort, with colorways along the lines of greyish-black, bright red, and what I would call red wine (official names are Polished Graphite Grey, Gunmetal Grey, and Cherry Red, apparently).

The specifications aren't yet known for sure, but it's rumored to have a MediaTek Helio P22 chip, between 2-4GB of RAM, and there is likely to be a base model with 32GB of storage. A 4,000mAh battery is touted, and the cameras are said to be 13MP with a 2MP depth sensor. The Moto E6 starts at $150, so we can expect the Plus to come in slightly above that. We'll probably find more out about it at IFA 2019 in Berlin next week.