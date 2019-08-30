- Source:
Minecraft Earth beta live in five cities for Android
The Android beta is finally here! We’re hard at work rolling out the update in five cities: Seattle, London, Tokyo, Stockholm, and Mexico City. Happy crafting everyone!
As you can see in the tweet above, the latest beta wave for Minecraft Earth is now live for select residents in Seattle, London, Tokyo, Stockholm, and Mexico City. What isn't mentioned in this tweet is that a new feature was recently added to the game. An in-game currency called Rubies are now present, and apparently, it's an item that anyone can earn by playing the game that that's useful for purchasing build plates during this beta, but you can also purchase these Rubies with real money. Of course, since this is a beta, the Rubies are tied to your Microsoft account, so you won't have to worry about losing your purchases once the game is officially released.
Sadly, few other details have been provided, so we still don't know when the game will officially land, though I suppose this beta is a sign that we are nearing an official launch. As always, if you'd like to receive a notification whenever Minecraft Earth is released on Android, make sure to pre-register by clicking on the Play Store widget above.
