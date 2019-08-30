GoPro may have crashed out of making drones, but DJI seems intent on cracking the action camera market. The Osmo Action Cam, which launched this summer for $350 with dual screens and electronically stabilized 4K/60 video capture, is currently on sale at an all-time low of $261 thanks to a Labor Day promo code.

To avail this deal, you'll have to use 10% off promo code 19LABOR10 over at Google Express, where Daily Steals is selling the Osmo Action Cam for $290 — this brings the total down to $261. Delivery might take a while though, the site showed me a delivery date in the middle of September.

The Osmo Action Cam seems like a decent alternative to the Hero 7 Black, the current video stabilization champion of the action cam market — we know DJI is great at stabilization in its drone and smartphone gimbal product lines. Having a second screen on the front helps with capturing footage of yourself, something action camera users seem to do a lot.

Given the promo code, it's likely this discount will only last the long weekend (if the seller's stock level permits), so don't mull over this for too long if you've been looking to pick up an action cam.