These fancy new gallium nitride chargers pack impressive wattage into travel-friendly packages. Specifically, Anker's PowerPort Atom III can charge at speeds of up to 60 watts, but it's still small enough to fit in your pocket. It's normally 40 bucks on Amazon, but a pair of coupons will bring its price down to $28.

That kind of wattage will juice up just about all your USB-powered gadgets in a snap; we're talking laptop-level charging here. Note that it won't charge the Samsung Galaxy Note10+ at its max speed of 45 watts, though; that requires something called Programmable Power Supply (PPS, for short), a feature that's not yet widely supported.

To grab one at this price, you'll need to clip the on-page coupon to save $3, and enter code ANKERD62 at checkout for the other $9. Don't wait too long on this one — compound deals like this are subject to change on a moment's notice. Scoot on over to Amazon to pick one up.