While Xiaomi devices are few and far between in the US, the Chinese company could conquer the European market quite easily with its cheap but good smartphones sporting ludicrously high specs. The manufacturer is looking to continue this trend with today's official unveiling of the Redmi Note 8 and 8 Pro – the latter being equipped with a stunning 64MP camera.

Redmi Note 8 Pro

First off, the Note 8 Pro won't even use the full 64MP resolution provided by its Samsung GW1 module at all times. In low light situations, four individual pixels will act as a bigger one, bringing the resolution in at 16MP, while it's not clear if the camera is capable of outputting the full native 64MP in daylight. This main lens is joined by two others, an 8MP ultra-wide sensor and a 2MP macro shooter.

Other than the camera, the device offers the gaming-focused octa-core MediaTek Helio G90T SoC accompanied by 6 or 8GB RAM depending on the storage size. A liquid cooling system is supposed to keep the phone from getting hot even during heavy gaming sessions. The Note 8 Pro's 6.53-inch FHD+ display is protected by Gorilla Glass 5, framed by a small bezel on the bottom and interrupted by a teardrop notch with a front-facing 20MP camera on the top. In contrast to many other manufacturers, Xiaomi still includes a headphone jack and an IR blaster along with the USB-C port that can charge the 4,500mAh battery with up to 18W at a time.

Specs SoC MediaTek Helio G90T RAM 6GB/8GB Storage 64GB/128GB Display 6.53” FHD+ Rear cameras 64MP GW1 main sensor, 8MP ultra-wide, 2MP macro Front camera 20MP Battery 4,500mAh, 18W Type-C fast charging Other IP52 splash-proof, NFC, IR blaster, 3.5mm headphone jack Colors Mineral Grey, Pearl White, and Forest Green

The device will only be available in China for now, with pre-orders starting today and a release planned for September 3. It comes in three variants, available in gray, white, and green: A 6GB RAM/64GB storage version for RMB 1,400 (~$200), a 6GB/128GB model for RMB 1,600 (~$225), and an 8GB/128GB variant for RMB 1,800 (~$250).

Redmi Note 8

The Pro's smaller brother, the Redmi Note 8, is equipped with a 6.3-inch HD screen, a Snapdragon 665 processor, and appears to have a rear-mounted fingerprint sensor. Its quad-camera setup is mounted at the top left of its back and allows for images with resolutions of up to 48MP, which is still impressive. Its 4,000mAh battery can be charged at the same 18W as its sibling.

Specs SoC Snapdragon 665 RAM 4GB/6GB Storage 64GB/128GB Display 6.3" 1080p Rear cameras 48MP "quad camera" Front camera 13MP Battery 4,000mAh, 18W Type-C fast charging Other 3.5mm headphone jack, IR blaster Colors Blue, white, black

Just like the Pro, the Note 8 will only be available in China for now. Pre-orders begin on September 10 and it'll be available in shops starting on September 17. It, too, consists of three variants available in blue, white, and black: The low-end 4GB RAM/64GB storage version starts at RMB 1,000 (~$140), and the better equipped 6GB/64GB and 6GB/128GB models go for RMB 1,200 (~$170) and RMB 1,400 (~$200) respectively.