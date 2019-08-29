It was only a couple of weeks ago that we told you about the best deal we've seen so far on the Pixel Slate, a $250 discount on all models. Today we're back with an even better deal, and a killer one really. The Slate is down $250 again, but it also comes with a free $160-200 keyboard now.

All three models of the Slate are discounted, so you can get the Core m3 for $549, Core i5 for $749, and Core i7 with 16GB of RAM for $1,349. Additionally, while picking out your Slate on the Google Store, you'll be asked to choose between the $200 official Pixel Slate Keyboard and the $160 Brydge G-Type Keyboard.

Add any of them to your cart and you'll see their value discounted. So you can essentially get the Core m3 model with the official keyboard for $549 instead of $998. That's about 45% in savings.

The deal is also available at B&H and Abt, but there's no Brydge option there — bundles only come with Google's keyboard. The discount should be valid until September 5, 2019 at 11:59 PST, or until supplies last, so you should try to make up your mind quickly.