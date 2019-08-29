Plex made its name by helping people organize and stream their media libraries, which may or may not have included pirated material. Plex also has a handful of streaming channels, but the new agreement is the biggest one yet. Plex has teamed up with Warner Bros. to stream free content to US-based users.

The deal means Plex users (again, US-only) will have access to a selection of TV and films streaming via the Plex app. The content is completely free, but it will be ad-supported. There may be a catch because we still don't know what sort of content we'll get—Plex doesn't have a list or even examples of what you'll be able to see. There's also no specific launch date. We just know the Warner Bros. content will show up later this year.

Warner Bros. (specifically Warner Bros. Domestic Television Distribution) is currently a division of AT&T. Yes, a part of the entertainment industry not owned by Disney. Weird! With content increasingly ending up in silos like Disney+, Plex frames the Warner deal as a way to see more content on your terms. You know what else is on your terms? BitTorrent. Media companies should keep in mind that exists.