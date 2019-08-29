Plex made its name by helping people organize and stream their media libraries, which may or may not have included pirated material. Plex also has a handful of streaming channels, but the new agreement is the biggest one yet. Plex has teamed up with Warner Bros. to stream free content to US-based users.
The deal means Plex users (again, US-only) will have access to a selection of TV and films streaming via the Plex app. The content is completely free, but it will be ad-supported. There may be a catch because we still don't know what sort of content we'll get—Plex doesn't have a list or even examples of what you'll be able to see. There's also no specific launch date. We just know the Warner Bros. content will show up later this year.
Warner Bros. (specifically Warner Bros. Domestic Television Distribution) is currently a division of AT&T. Yes, a part of the entertainment industry not owned by Disney. Weird! With content increasingly ending up in silos like Disney+, Plex frames the Warner deal as a way to see more content on your terms. You know what else is on your terms? BitTorrent. Media companies should keep in mind that exists.
Press Release
Plex Licenses the U.S. Ad-Supported Video on Demand Rights to a Package of Movies from Warner Bros. Domestic Television Distribution
AVOD premium content will soon be part of the streaming media platform for users in the United States
Los Gatos, Calif., August 29, 2019 -- Plex today announced it has entered into an agreement with Warner Bros. Domestic Television Distribution for the rights to a package of feature films available to users in the United States, expanding its third-party video content offerings, and bringing popular, free ad-supported movies and television shows to its millions of users.
Later this year, Plex’s users in the United States will be able to access a package of library feature film titles from Warner Bros., in addition to already available content like live and recorded over-the-air television, trustworthy news, popular web shows, podcasts, and over 60 million HiFi streaming music tracks.
“Plex has always been about solving new media challenges, and our mission is to tame the growing chaos in the media landscape,” said Keith Valory, CEO of Plex. “Licensing these movies from Warner Bros. enables us to offer more types of third-party content than any other platform and bring it all together in one beautiful solution. Premium ad-supported movies and shows deserve first-class treatment alongside other content that consumers enjoy daily, as opposed to being orphaned in yet another stand-alone app.”
What began 10 years ago as a “Netflix for your personal media,” has now evolved into a diverse multi-media content platform that enables users to access all their media from any device, anytime. Plex is continuing to engage with additional partners to secure content agreements and expand its content catalogue. More information about Plex can be found at https://www.plex.tv/.
