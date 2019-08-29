Here's a thing that's really happening: OnePlus, purveyor of fine mobile devices (and soon, televisions), is putting on a music festival in Mumbai, India this November. Katy Perry is headlining. You read all of that right.

OnePlus announced the event — which will take place on November 16 at Mumbai's D.Y. Patil Stadium — back in July. Perry confirmed that she'll be headlining the performance early this morning on Twitter.

I am so happy to be returning to India and excited to headline my first-ever performance in Mumbai. I am looking forward to seeing and singing with all of my Indian KatyCats at the OnePlus Music Festival: https://t.co/5fbq2MW3OS pic.twitter.com/pRVChjiCBS — KATY PERRY (@katyperry) August 28, 2019

This all seems pretty strange at first blush, but India is a big market for mid-range smartphones, which are OnePlus's bread and butter. What's more, Mumbai is the country's most populous city, and Perry says she's never performed there. Other acts haven't been confirmed, but Dua Lipa is also rumored to be performing.

If you're in the Mumbai vicinity (or would like to visit), you can read more about the festival and sign up for updates here.