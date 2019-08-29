Just a few days after we saw CAD-based renders of the OnePlus 7T, the device's specs have been shared by Ishan Agarwal on Twitter today. Although we're not 100% certain that they're the correct and final ones, they seem very plausible as they point to slightly improved components compared to the previous generation.

According to the leaker, both the 7T and 7T Pro should launch on September 26th, at least in India. More importantly, the OnePlus 7T is said to feature Qualcomm's latest Snapdragon 855+ processor, 8GB of RAM, a 6.55-inch 2K Super AMOLED display, and a 3,800mAh battery. Two storage variants are mentioned, numbering 128 to 256GB.

The handset is also rumored to feature three rear cameras, with a main 48MP shooter and additional 16 and 12MP sensors, with wide-angle, slow motion video, and Nightcscape capabilities. The selfie camera should remain the same with a 16MP resolution. Lastly, there will apparently be two color variants called Frosted Silver and Haze Blue.

There are fewer details regarding the 7T Pro, and some information points to an older Snapdragon 855 SoC, although that seems rather unlikely. The larger device should also come with a larger 4,080mAh battery, though, which makes sense given its size.

These specs add further details to what we already learned last week, such as the lack of a headphone jack and three back cameras. Keep in mind the above information isn't official and the final devices may have different specs.