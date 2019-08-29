League of Wonderland is a strategy game themed around fairy tales, historical figures, and popular myths to create an ensemble cast where players use hero cards to defeat their opponent's tower within a 2-minute timespan, much like Clash Royale. It will be up to you to lead your characters to victory to become the best player in the League of Wonderland.
I suppose it was only a matter of time before Sega took the easy route to copy a more successful game with the hope that the company will strike it rich with a global phenomenon, and yet somehow I doubt League of Wonderland will ever find the same success as Clash Royale. The first issue is that the anime theme isn't going to appeal to many players in the West, and then you have the cookie-cutter gameplay that's described just like every other real-time strategy battle game on the Play Store, which does not make for an exciting announcement. It's clear that players will have to form decks of up to eight cards that will be useful in taking down an opponent's tower in the game's two-minute real-time battles, a setup most mobile gamers should be very familiar with.
So far there's no word from Sega when League of Wonderland will be launched on Android in the West, or how it will be monetized. I'd say it's safe to assume this title will land as a free-to-play release packed full of in-app purchases, and since it's already available for pre-registration, my guess is that the launch will probably take place sometime soon.
From the details offered I can't say that League of Wonderland has a lot going for it, which makes it really hard to get excited for yet another Clash Royale clone. While I'm sure there are many players out there that will dive into League of Wonderland head first once it lands, I have to wonder how long most players will stick around. I suppose it comes down to how well the game plays and how it's monetized, so we'll have to wait until its official release in the West to get a better idea of what's on offer. If you're interested in receiving a notification whenever that day arrives, makes sure to pre-register through the widget below.
Sega announces release date for League of Wonderland
At the beginning of July, we first learned about Sega's real-time-strategy game League of Wonderland, but we were left wondering when the game would be officially launched on the Google Play Store. Today Sega has announced that the game will be available for download on September 30th, which is only a month away. So if you're eager to play through a Clash Royale clone that stars generic fairytale characters (public domain), it looks like Sega will have your covered real soon. If you'd like to receive a notification upon release, just hit the pre-reg button in the Play Store widget above.
Press Release
LEAGUE OF WONDERLAND
“Let’s settle this in 2 minutes!” is this new mobile RTS’s core
TOKYO – August 29, 2019 – Today, SEGA announced the official launch dates of LEAGUE OF WONDERLAND, a brand new real-time-strategy game for iOS and Android devices. LEAGUE OF WONDERLAND brings to mobile the expertise of SEGA’s arcade game WONDERLAND WARS, which launched in Japan in 2015 and is planned for a launch on 30 September 2019.
LEAGUE OF WONDERLAND is set in a world where well-known fairy tales, myths and historical characters are battling against each other after their original stories have concluded. The player wields a deck of 8 cards, each with their own strengths and weaknesses. They need to destroy their opponent’s towers within the time limit of 2 minutes to achieve victory. Should they attack, defend or sacrifice their units? Thinking fast is the only way to victory!
2 minutes of fast-paced 1-on-1 strategic battles
Experience 2 minute battles with intensely fast-paced and strategic moves! The rules are simple: the first player to destroys 2 out of 3 of their opponent’s towers first wins! Minions, special towers, map gimmicks, and a variety of unique elements create a new style of real-time strategy game.
Play to your audience!
Use the Viewer to watch other players battle in real-time! Bet on the winner in the viewer and win in-game rewards.
Draw your way to victory with “Draw Shots”
“Draw Shots” are skills that are activated by drawing on your screen. Effects vary from piercing and area attacks to buffs and debuffs. When and where to use them? That’s all up to you!
Strike “Draw Shot” first to “BREAK” your opponent!
Player can block your opponent’s “Draw Shot” by striking your “Draw Shot” first.
Open beta tests are currently being held in Indonesia, Philippines and Canada. Starting 30 August 2019, additional Open beta tests are being held in India, Singapore, Brazil, Vietnam, Mexico and Russia.
The game will launch in English and Japanese languages globally on 30 September 2019 in the following countries: USA, Canada, Brazil, United Kingdom, France, Italy, Spain and a total of more than 100 other countries and regions.
To celebrate the upcoming release of “LEAGUE OF WONDERLAND”, all players will receive the following in-game rewards:
1000 gold & 100 crystal
Hero card “Great Sage Monkey” *rewarded upon reaching D1 league
Hero card “Queen of Hearts” *rewarded upon reaching D2 league
Hero card ”Moon Goddess Artemis” *rewarded upon reaching D3 league
Hero card “Peter the Kid” *rewarded upon reaching C league
The pre-registration campaign is still underway with more milestone rewards to be unlocked. Players should visit these sites and pre-register now:
App Store Pre-Order: https://itunes.apple.com/app/id1453501895
Google Play Pre-Registration: https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.sega.low
To find out more about “LEAGUE OF WONDERLAND”, visit the official website and official Facebook page:
Official website: https://leagueofwonderland.sega.com/
Official Facebook Page: https://www.facebook.com/pg/leagueofwonderland.official.en
