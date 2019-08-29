If your devices tend to run out of battery, you might want to consider a power bank to fill them up on the go. Whether you're looking at charging your phone, tablet, or laptop, Anker's external batteries are a great solution to keep them powered up, especially if you want to plug several products at once. The company is discounting two power banks and a power station as part of its Labor Day sale, with capacities ranging from 10,000mAh to an impressive 57,600mAh.

All products feature at least one USB-A port and USB-C PD, letting you charge several devices simultaneously. The latter can be used as a power input on all of them, including the massive Powerhouse 200. Apart from this, they're pretty different from one another.

PowerCore 10000 PD: $30 ($16 off) with coupon LABOR135 If you're looking for a simple yet reliable product, this is the right one. Its 10,000mAh capacity is more than enough to charge your phone a couple of times. Thanks to its two ports, it can push up to 18W over USB-C PD, while the USB-A is capped at 10W. A USB-C to USB-C cable is provided in the box, but you'll have to use your own wall charger to fill up the battery.

PowerCore+ 19000 PD: $70 ($50 off) with on-page coupon With its 19,000mAh capacity, dual USB-A outlets and USB-C port, this model spices things up. The first two can deliver 15W and 10W, and the PD connector up to 27W, letting up power some laptops too. It also comes with a 30W wall charger, which is a great way to fill up both the power bank and your phone quickly.

Powerhouse 200: $240 ($60 off) with coupon LABOR172 This power station is clearly not for everyone, especially because it weighs six pounds and is quite bulky. That being said, it can power pretty much anything, including phones, laptops, fans, mini-fridges, and even vital medical equipment. It features a 12V DC outlet, a 110V AC socket, two USB-A Ports, and a USB-C PD connector. The latter delivers up to 30W, but can also be used for charging, with inputs as high as 60W. I'd highly recommend it if you're a camper, but there are many other use cases for it. The $240 price tag could seem high, but given what this product can offer, it's actually a pretty nice deal.



Regardless of your needs, Anker's got you covered. Make sure you apply the promotional codes when checking out for the PowerCore 10000 PD and Powerhouse 200, or click the on-page coupon before adding the PowerCore+ 19000 PD to your cart.