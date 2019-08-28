When it first launched, YouTube Kids had a one size fits all approach for all kids. But since children are interested in different things as they grow up, the service introduced separate content levels last year: Younger (ages 8 and below) and Older (8-12). Now, it's adding a third level specifically for preschoolers (4 and below). Also, the service should launch on the web this week.

The different content filters for YouTube Kids are described as follows:

Preschool (ages 4 & under) is designed to allow kids to watch videos that promote creativity, playfulness, learning, & exploration. Younger (ages 5-7) is designed to allow kids to explore their interests and search for a wide variety of topics, including songs, cartoons, crafts, & more. Older (ages 8-12) is designed to allow kids with growing independence to search & explore additional music videos, gaming, family vlogs, science, and more.

A more detailed explanation is available on YouTube's support page, but the gist is the same. When you pick any filter, you'll see a preview of the type of content that is associated with it, so you can make a better informed decision. For parents who prefer to manually curate videos, channels, and collections for their children, there's still the option to only allow approved content and thus lock them out of searching for whatever they might like.

YouTube also said that the Kids service will be coming to the web "later this week." It doesn't seem to be live yet, but we'll let you know when it launches.