Oppo's move into the Indian market continues, and today the company formally revealed the Reno2 which it's been teasing for the last month. It's also just one part of a whole series of Reno2 phones, which includes two cheaper MediaTek-powered devices. All of the new phones sport four cameras, with the Reno2 ostensibly delivering up to "20x" zoom, though most of that is courtesy of software — sadly, it doesn't have the 6x periscope optical zoom benefits of the older Reno Zoom.

Oppo Reno2

Specs Chipset Snapdragon 730 Display 6.5" 2400 × 1080 AMOLED, 500nits Rear cameras f/1.7 48MP primary, F/2.2 8MP wide-angle, F/2.4 13MP telephoto, 2MP bokeh RAM 8GB Storage 256GB Battery 4000mAh, VOOC Flash Charge 3.0 Software ColorOS 6.1 (Android 9 Pie) Colors Luminous Black, Sunset Pink, Ocean Green Dimensions 160×74.3×9.5mm, 189g Misc In-display fingerprint sensor

Specs for the Reno2 match what we expected in previous teases/leaks, and it retains the shark fin-style pop-out camera of the previous Reno. The overall size is a bit smaller than the previous phone, with a reduced "frame thickness" — I think that's Oppo's way of saying it has smaller bezels — that reaches a 93.1% screen-to-body ratio. The front is a slab of Gorilla Glass 6, and the back is Gorilla Glass 5.

The camera this time around doesn't have one of the crazy periscope optical zoom assemblies, so that "20x" zoom factor which is being advertised is almost entirely done via digital crop and software enhancement. Oppo's proud of the six different portrait settings included in "Portrait Mode 2.0," including an AI Beauty Mode and HDR Portrait. That pop-out front-facing camera can also do software portrait/bokeh effects during video — like the Galaxy Note10, but front-facing.

Oppo's new Ultra Dark Mode promises to "open your eyes to the secrets of the night," in a vein similar to Google's Night Sight, but real-world results remain to be seen. Other OEMs have tried their hand at these enhanced nighttime photo modes, and few have presented any genuine competition.

Sales for the Oppo Reno2 in India open September 20th, with pre-orders starting on September 10th. Prices begin at Rs. 36,990.

Oppo Reno2 Z, Reno2 F, and headphones

The Reno2 is the "flagship" out of the bunch, with the Reno2 Z and Reno2 F using an older hardware design and MediaTek SoCs — a P90 for the Reno2 Z and a P70 for the Reno2 F. The company seems to want to move the conversation for these other phones away from specs, omitting plenty of details on the pages up for both, but they each still have a 6.53" 2340x1080 OLED display, in-screen fingerprint reader, 8GB of RAM, 128GB of storage, and VOOC Flash Charge 3.0-powered 4000mAh batteries.

Oppo Reno2 F. The Reno2 Z looks almost the same.

The other biggest hardware difference (that we know of) comes down to the cameras. The 2Z gets a 48MP Sony IMX 586 primary sensor like that in the Reno2, while the Reno2 F uses a 48MP Samsung ISOCELL GM1 sensor, and neither has a telephoto lens for that exaggerated "20x" zoom. Otherwise, they both have 8MP wide-angle cameras, 2MP "Mono Lens" monochrome cameras, and a 2MP portrait-effect camera.

Physically, both phones have a "One-piece" curved glass body, like the Reno2, and Oppo advertises them as supporting many of the same camera features, though the low-light camera effect is called "Ultra Night Mode" on the Reno2 F, rather than "Ultra Dark Mode" on the 2 Z and 2, which could mean there's a difference.

Pre-orders for the Reno2 Z open today, starting at Rs. 29,990, while formal sales begin on September 6th. The Reno2 F goes on sale sometime in November, and pricing hasn't been disclosed.

Oppo has also revealed a pair of noise-canceling Bluetooth headphones, called the Oppo Enco Q1, priced at Rs. 7,990.

If you'd like to revisit the entire Indian launch event, it's available to watch just below:

Catch all the action as we unveil the incredible #OPPOReno2 #Quadcam with #20xZoom on 28.08.2019, 3 PM onwards. https://t.co/v0cnYKm8RA — OPPO India (@oppomobileindia) August 28, 2019

Oppo previously said that these phones would be coming "first" to India, so odds are we'll see them land in other markets later as well. (That probably means China, and not here in the US.)