Insta360 has built a name for itself in the niche 360-degree camera space thanks to the One X, Pro, and EVO, but the company is ready to take on smaller perspectives. Building on its signature stabilization algorithms is the new Insta360 GO, a super tiny action. How tiny? It weighs 0.65oz (18.3g) and looks as big as a thumb tip.

Moving from Insta360's dual-cam setup, the GO only has one lens on the front. The back of the white body is magnetic and used for charging and attaching accessories. It's IPX4 rated and can handle splashes, rain, and submersion for 10 seconds — not much, but good enough for a quick dip. It measures 1.94 x 0.84 x 0.58 inches (49.4 x 21.4 x 14.85 mm), a small size that helps it capture from angles other action cams would have trouble with. The GO is geared for hands-free shooting; it attaches to all kinds of clothing and things, like those wearable cams we used to often see on Kickstarter and Indiegogo, and captures your first-degree perspective with 6-axis gyroscopic stabilization.

For photos, the GO can get you images at a resolution of up to 2560 x 2560 (approx. 6.5MP) but that's not its main purpose. It's made for videos and supports multiple modes:

Standard : 15 or 30 seconds, exported at 1080p @ 25FPS

: 15 or 30 seconds, exported at 1080p @ 25FPS Interval : 15 or 30 seconds, exported at 1080p @ 25FPS

: 15 or 30 seconds, exported at 1080p @ 25FPS Slow Motion : 15 or 30 seconds, captured at 1600 x 900 @ 100FPS, exported at 1600 x 900 @ 30FPS

: 15 or 30 seconds, captured at 1600 x 900 @ 100FPS, exported at 1600 x 900 @ 30FPS Hyperlapse : up to 30 minutes recorded for a video of up to 5 minutes, exported at 1080p @ 30FPS

: up to 30 minutes recorded for a video of up to 5 minutes, exported at 1080p @ 30FPS Timelapse: adjustable interval up to 8 hours recorded for a video of up to 9 seconds, exported at 1080p @ 30FPS

When you're done taking shots, you pop the GO into its charge case and connect that to Android (via included USB-C cable), an iOS device (via built-in Lightning port), or your computer to retrieve your photos and videos. The app uses AI to find your best captures from the day and make a personalized clip with music and save you the hassle of manually editing everything. It can also group content by quality of the shot or theme (food, cities, smiles, etc...). Manual edits are still available for those who want, including a barrel roll effect for videos.

The GO has Bluetooth 4.0 BLE to connect to Android and iOS on the go, 8GB of internal storage, and can last for up to 200 clips (20 secs average) on one charge, with 2.5 more charges provided by the case. Charging the cam takes 20 minutes, while charging the case takes an hour.

The Insta360 GO is now available on Insta360.com and B&H. It costs $200 and comes standard with the charge case, magnet pendant (worn around the neck and under clothing to snap the cam in place), the easy clip (for headbands, caps, thick clothing), pivot stand (for cars and other surfaces), and sticky base. It's a steep price, but at least you don't have to worry about buying all the accessories separately.