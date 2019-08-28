After only offering Hire for a bit more than two years and launching a dedicated Android app about a year ago, Google has decided to sunset its recruitment tool. The paid service allows smaller US companies to easily post job offers with automatic Calendar, Sheets, and Gmail integration, making it simple to sift through applicants and find the perfect match. Hire is still available through September 2020, so firms using it have due time to find an alternative.

Google says that although the service was successful, it wants to focus its resources on other products in the G Suite portfolio. Active development for Hire stops immediately, and a couple of experimental, not formally released features are being stripped away over the coming months. Other than that, the service remains fully functional until its demise on September 1, 2020. Companies who wish to pull out earlier can do so at no additional charge even before their contract term is over.

Being a huge corporation, Google has to make some uncomfortable decisions to retain its focus. Since most of the features available in Hire can be duplicated with other Google services, the company likely didn't see too much value in driving the tool forward. For job seekers, meanwhile, not too much has changed: You can still find job offers by simply searching for "Jobs near me," utilizing Job Search on Google.