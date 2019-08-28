Article Contents
The final week of August is already half over, so here's a short list of app sales. Be sure to pop by on Monday's in case you missed it.
Free
Apps
- iCamera - Best Selfie & Panorama Camera HD $2.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 4 days
- Calmly Writing Notepad Pro $1.49 -> Free; Sale ends in 5 days
- Mydolist: Daily Checklist Pro $1.49 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 days
Games
- Cubes $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 2 days
- Cartoon Dungeon VIP : Age of cartoon $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 3 days
- HEXASMASH 2 • Ball Shooter Physics Puzzle $1.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 3 days
- Night Survivor PRO $1.49 -> Free; Sale ends in 4 days
- Terra Fighter 2 Pro $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 4 days
- Hero Galaxy - Space Wars Premium: Alien Defender $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 days
- Merge Battle Planes PRO $1.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 days
- A Dark Dragon VIP $1.49 -> Free; Sale ends in 7 days
Icon packs & customization
- Deep Space 3D Pro lwp $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 3 hours
- Egypt 3D Pro live wallpaper $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 1 day
- Original 3D icons $2.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 2 days
- Mono - Icon Pack $1.49 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 days
- Paper - Icon Pack $1.49 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 days
Sale
Apps
- Twilight Pro Unlock $3.49 -> $1.99; Sale ends in 1 day
- Advanced Sport Training Calendar $2.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 3 days
- MC50 Programmable Calculator $1.99 -> $1.39; Sale ends in 3 days
- SecurePass - Password Manager $1.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 3 days
- Weigh-In Deluxe Weight Tracker $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 3 days
- Fang Synth $4.49 -> $1.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- Mushrooming $2.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 5 days
- Dragon - Synth Drum Machine $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- Celestial Navigator $2.49 -> $1.49; Sale ends in 7 days
- Europe map $1.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
- Hue Wave $3.99 -> $1.99; Sale ends in 7 days
- iWatermark-Watermark Photos with Logo, Text, QR... $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
- Private DIARY Pro - Personal journal $1.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
Games
- BattleTime Premium Real Time Strategy Offline Game $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- DayD: Through time $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- Kaiju Big Battel Fighto Fantasy $9.99 -> $6.49; Sale ends in 6 days
- Kenshō $3.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- Russian Car Driver HD PREMIUM $1.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- Russian Car Driver ZIL 130 Premium $1.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- Urban legend : Shin Hayarigami – Blindman $2.99 -> $1.49; Sale ends in 6 days
- Death Worm $2.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
Icon packs & customization
- ARC Launcher® Pro 2019 Themes,DIY,Wallpaper,Lock $2.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
