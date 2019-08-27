If you're looking for an all-in-one portable bluetooth speaker, Tronsmart Element T6 Plus offers just about everything you'd ever want. This means you can expect bluetooth 5.0 support, true-wireless stereo, IPX6 water-resistance, type-C charging, external power bank functionality, EQ tuned audio quality, max 40W music output, and one key to activate the voice assistant on your phone (Google Assistant and Siri). This is why we are excited to announce that AP has partnered with Tronsmart to give away 10 Element T6 Plus portable bluetooth speakers, and if you'd like to pick one up today, there's a 15% coupon code available to all AP readers.

Tronsmart's Element T6 Plus portable bluetooth speaker features a classical design with a rotating control wheel that suits its portable cylinder shape. Not only does it look great, but it's also incredibly easy to use.

Thanks to the speaker's support for voice assistants, you can always command your smart device by voice as long as it's paired with the T6. Responses will come from the speaker, and you can even use the T6 Plus as an external speaker for your Alexa-enabled device.

Of course, bluetooth 5.0 is supported for fast wireless connectivity that provides a large and stable range. But that's not all, the included TWS (true wireless stereo) technology allows you to pair two T6 Plus Speakers together for stereo support, plus it offers the possibility to create a louder experience.

Moreover, the T6 Plus speaker has three EQ modes, Vocal, 3D, and Extra Bass, and the speaker also supports multiple play modes including bluetooth, an SD card reader, line-in, and USB flash drive support.

Best of all, the device is IPX6 water-resistant, which means it can be brought to the beach or pool without any worries. So if you've been looking for a portable bluetooth speaker that contains a built-in 6600mah Li-ion battery pack that won't be ruined when it gets wet, the Tronsmart T6 Plus is the perfect device for just about any outing you can think of.

The Tronsmart Element T6 Plus portable bluetooth speaker normally retails for $69.99

