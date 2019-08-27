We've known for some time that Sprint and OnePlus were teaming up to release a 5G device, but Sprint has been pretty tight-lipped about the details. Now we know that that phone is a 5G version of the existing OnePlus 7 Pro, and that it's available in select Sprint stores beginning today.
You can rock up to one of 21 Sprint stores in markets where the carrier has launched 5G infrastructure, plunk down a cool $840, and walk out with a version of the OnePlus 7 Pro we all know and love that'll pull crazy fast data speeds when the conditions are just right. You can also lease one for 20 bucks a month.
The 7 Pro marks Sprint's fourth 5G-capable device. The phone will only be available in-store today, but starting tomorrow, you'll be able to order one online. Sprint will carry the 7 Pro 5G in all of its stores starting September 6.
- Source:
- Sprint
Press Release
OnePlus 7Pro 5G Launches as Sprint’s Fourth 5G Device
August 27, 2019
OnePlus 7 Pro 5G will be available from Sprint beginning Aug. 27 in select True Mobile 5G market retail stores and on Aug. 28 at www.sprint.com/oneplus5G or by calling 1-800-SPRINT1. Beginning Sept. 6, it will be available in all Sprint retail channels.
OnePlus 7 Pro 5G features a triple camera including an ultra-wide angle lens, 3X optical zoom and an innovative pop-up camera. Additional features include a seamless, edge-to-edge Fluid AMOLED display with unrivalled smoothness courtesy of a 90 HZ refresh rate. OnePlus’ Warp Charge 30 technology charges the phone up to 50 percent in just 20 minutes.
Get OnePlus 7 Pro 5G for just $20.00 per month for a limited time with $0 down and Sprint Flex lease – that’s a savings of more than 40%.1 For more information and full device specifications, visit www.sprint.com/oneplus5g.
1OnePlus 7 Pro 5G $20.00 per month after $15.00 per month credit, applied within two bills. With approved credit, 18-monthly lease payments, new line of service or eligible upgrade. SRP: $840. If you cancel early, remaining balance due.
