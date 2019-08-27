We've known for some time that Sprint and OnePlus were teaming up to release a 5G device, but Sprint has been pretty tight-lipped about the details. Now we know that that phone is a 5G version of the existing OnePlus 7 Pro, and that it's available in select Sprint stores beginning today.

You can rock up to one of 21 Sprint stores in markets where the carrier has launched 5G infrastructure, plunk down a cool $840, and walk out with a version of the OnePlus 7 Pro we all know and love that'll pull crazy fast data speeds when the conditions are just right. You can also lease one for 20 bucks a month.

The 7 Pro marks Sprint's fourth 5G-capable device. The phone will only be available in-store today, but starting tomorrow, you'll be able to order one online. Sprint will carry the 7 Pro 5G in all of its stores starting September 6.