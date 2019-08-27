It looks like Nintendo wasn't able to keep its promise that Mario Kart Tour would come to Android before the end of the summer, but only by a hair. Nintendo recently announced that Mario Kart Tour will be available on the Play Store on September 25th, two days after the end of summer. It would also appear that the game is now available on the Play Store as a pre-registration listing, most likely to accompany the recently announced launch date. This means we have less than a month to go before Mario Kart Tour officially arrives, though after playing through the last beta, I can't say I'm excited.



The official trailer above shows off some of the gameplay for the upcoming release of Mario Kart Tour. The first thing I noticed is that Waluigi Pinball course is in the game, which is a pleasant surprise. The video also shows off a more stable framerate than what was offered in the last beta, and the graphics look improved as well. While it is clear that this video is intended for promotional purposes, my hope is that these noticeable differences from the beta are included in the official release.

Since today's Play Store listing for Mario Kart Tour is new, this means it's the first time we can see the info contained within. Under the additional information section, in-app purchases are clearly listed, but sadly the prices are yet to be revealed. Luckily the Apple App Store doesn't shy away from keeping its customers informed, unlike Google, and so an enterprising reddit user has captured a screenshot of the available prices for iOS. For iOS users, these IAPs range up to $69.99, so if there was any question whether Mario Kart Tour would be free-to-play and contain a bunch of IAPs, I think this should clear things up.

I suppose the late arrival of Mario Kart Tour shouldn't come as a surprise since this is a game that has faced many delays. Now that Nintendo is confident enough to advertise an official release date, it's my hope that the company listened to player feedback during the beta. I mean, we still don't even know if the game will offer online multiplayer races, because the beta only provided the illusion of online racing by plastering player names above bots. I'm not so sure people are going to want a single-player Mario Kart game on mobile, especially if it's loaded with IAPs and loot boxes. In my opinion, Nintendo is tarnishing its family-friendly brand with its greedy mobile games, and I get the feeling people are starting to get tired of it. I suppose we'll have a better idea of player reception once the game drops on September 25th, so here's hoping Nintendo doesn't blow it.