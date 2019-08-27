One after the other, Google's apps are adding a new gesture to speed up switching between accounts. Maps was the first, a week later Drive followed it, and now Contacts is the third app to do so.
V3.8.3 of Contacts implements the new gesture. You simply swipe up or down on your avatar picture in the top right — the one you usually tap to access the manual account picker — and Contacts will quickly switch to the next account. It cycles through all of them then also an "all accounts" option, symbolized by the icon with the two persons that you see in the animation above.
The animation used here is a new one. Where Maps completely reloaded the entire screen, flashing to dark in the middle, and Drive used a side card animation, Contacts keeps the static elements on the screen and changes the contacts and avatar.
To try it out, you can wait until Contacts 3.8.3 rolls out to you on the Play Store or grab it manually from APK Mirror.
- Thanks:
- Nick Cipriani,
- Samarth Verma
