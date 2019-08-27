Ah, yes, Disney+: the place you'll want to head to starting November 12 to look for enchanting premium content from your favorite Disney property. And by premium, we mean premium. It's $7 per month in the United States or $70 a year. But if you admit to being a true Disney fan, you might be able to snag a nice discount... but only on a bulk membership.

Disney's official fan club, D23, is now offering $23 in annual savings on a Disney+ membership. The catch is how long that membership lasts: 3 years. At $141, the math works out so that you end up paying for just over the price of 2 years at the regular price. And you don't need to be a paying member of D23 to take advantage.

However, if you're just signing up today, just beware that you'll only be able to take advantage of this deal through an email or notification link — that message might come as late as 36 hours after you've completed the initiation forms. Timing could be crucial if you're holding off on redeeming this deal. The deal is valid through September 1 at 11:59 p.m. PDT.

Being essentially a 3-year contract, you'll be in for whatever rollercoaster Disney has for streaming entertainment. The company has already canceled a series specifically commissioned for Disney+. Still, we're expecting a launch lineup of at least 15 other shows based on the Marvel, Star Wars, and Pixar universes. And there's also a show centered around Jeff Goldblum. Meow.