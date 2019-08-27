Asurion, an insurance company offering services including accidental damage protection and warranty extension for consumer electronics, has just acquired the retail phone repair outlet uBreakiFix. This follows the latter company's recent celebration opening its 500th store,

uBreakiFix is a well-known electronics repair chain, offering same-day service for some Pixels, and it's even Google's exclusive after-sales support partner for the Pixelbooks here in the states. Some electronics insurance plans have already covered using uBreakiFix as a repair venue, so Asurion's interest makes sense from a vertically-integrated perspective.

Previously, Asurion acquired tech support startup Drippler, and it has a relationship with Sprint Service and Repair as well. The company also underwrites device protection plans for some carriers as well as Amazon.

The news broke yesterday at the Orlando Business Journal (paywall warning). Asurion sees uBreakiFix as having a bright future as part of the insurance company. "As uBreakiFix joins the Asurion family, we can help fuel their growth, enabling both companies to reach even more customers with the best repair experience." uBreakiFix co-founder Justin Wetherill was also excited for the news: "Asurion has a history of customer-focused, industry-first innovations. We are excited to work together, with our franchise owners, to make peoples’ tech lives better."