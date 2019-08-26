Since Chrome's big 10th birthday redesign, it's looking cleaner and less cluttered than ever, but that may be changing soon. Plans are afoot to introduce a new 'Badging API' that would allow websites to add unread notification badges to open tabs or bookmarks. In theory, this could be really useful, but I hope it doesn't make for a UI that's way too busy.

As spotted by Chrome Story, Google engineers have written a proposal outlining the goals and use cases for the prospective API. The desktop version of Google Chrome already uses subtle notification dots similar to those on Android home screen icons for sites or web apps that serve notifications, so adding an unread count to this is the logical next step. And it could well be a useful inclusion, particularly for those who use messaging apps like Slack, WhatsApp, or Google Messages in a Chrome tab.

Mockups of the unread badges planned for Chrome tabs and bookmarks.

Bookmark unread badges are potentially a more interesting application of the new API since it would allow you to see how many notifications you have without having the web page open and taking up valuable memory resources (thanks to background refresh functionality). A similar unread icon could also be set to appear on Chrome OS dock, just as you might see on MacOS or Windows.

The API is just at the proposal stage right now, but I would bet it will be approved by the Chromium team and enter development in the near future. Look out for more news on this as and when we find out more.