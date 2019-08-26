Back in May, we reported Google rebranded the Home Hub as it was about to launch in twelve additional markets. The freshly renamed smart display became available in most of these countries shortly after the announcement, but couldn't be purchased in India until now. Thankfully, the company just released its intelligent screen in India, more than three months after it promised it.

According to Google, the device is available starting today for ₹9,999 (approximately $140) from Bajaj Electronics, Croma, Flipkart, Reliance Digital, and Tata Cliq. Unfortunately, I couldn't find it listed on these sites yet, but it should be available shortly.

In addition to offering the same features as an Assistant-enabled speaker, the Nest Hub's screen can act as a photo frame, but also let you watch videos and see useful information at a glance. Unfortunately, its lack of a built-in camera means you won't be able to place video calls with it. If this functionality is essential to you, the Lenovo Smart Display, which is also available in India, might be more relevant. The Nest Hub Max also offers this feature, but it's not available in India yet.