We've made it to the final Monday of August! (There's still technically a few weeks of summer left, don't worry.) Today we've got deals on stuff like Bluetooth speakers (a huge one and a tiny one), a four-pack of Hue bulbs, a cheapo battery pack, and a very affordable smart bathroom scale.

JBL Partybox 200: $290 ($40 off)

JBL Partybox 200 Bluetooth speaker — $290 with exclusive coupon, $40 off (Daily Steals)

JBL's Partybox speakers are kind of ridiculous. They're absolutely huge at more than two feet tall (or long, depending on how you orient it), and incredibly loud. They've got Bluetooth, obviously, but also RCA, microphone, and even guitar inputs, so you can use them for just about any audio application. This 200 model doesn't have a battery and has to be plugged in — but it's not the sort of thing you'd toss in your bag anyway (again, it's enormous). The speaker goes for about $330, but Daily Steals has it for $310, and code APARTY will knock another $20 off.

Philips Hue four-pack: $40 ($8 off)

Philips Hue white bulb four-pack — $39.99, $8 off (Amazon)

If you don't need fancy color-changing bulbs, connected lights can be pretty affordable — even fancier brands. A four-pack of plain white Hue bulbs is normally $48 on Amazon, but it's down to $39.99 right now. That's just ten bucks apiece.

UGREEN 10,000mAh USB-C power bank: $17 ($7 off)

UGREEN 10,000 mAh 18W USB-C power bank — $17 with coupon, $7.29 off (Amazon)

UGREEN's 10,000 milliamp-hour battery pack is capable of pushing 18 watts, has a neat little LED percentage indicator, and charges by USB-C. It hasn't been reviewed on Amazon yet, but plenty of UGREEN's products have, generally positively. You can use coupon code UGREEN399 to get one for just $17.

Sondcore Motion B Bluetooth speaker: $18 ($7 off)

Soundcore Motion B Bluetooth speaker — $17.99 with on-page coupon, $7 off (Amazon)

Maybe you want a Bluetooth speaker than you don't need a wheelbarrow to haul. Great! At the opposite end of the spectrum, you'll find Soundcore's Motion B speaker, which is eminently portable, still sounds nice, and fits comfortably in your purse or backpack. It's generally about 24 bucks, but it's currently down to $17.99 on Amazon when you clip the on-page coupon.

Eufy Smart Scale C1: $33 ($12 off)

Eufy Smart Scale C1 — $32.99 with coupon, $12 off (Amazon)

Summer is drawing to a close, and with it, reasons to be shirtless in public, but you may still want to keep an eye on your waistline. A smart scale can help you track and make sense of body measurements, and Eufy's Smart Scale C1 is no more expensive than a nice non-smart bathroom scale. Plus entering code EUFYSCALE (a little on the nose, but okay) will save you an additional $12.