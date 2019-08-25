Do you need a smart door lock? If so, the third-generation August Smart Lock is down to $76.62 on Amazon, its lowest recorded price. The lock usually goes for around $100-112, so this is a decent discount if you're interested in bolstering your home's security.

The third-gen August Smart Lock offers the ability to remotely lock/unlock your door, control keyless access, and keep track of who goes in and out — all from your phone. It attaches to an existing deadbolt, so installation is fairly simple, and your existing door keys will continue to work. The lock also works with both Amazon Alexa and Google Assistant.

The only catch is that you also need August's Wi-Fi hub device, so the lock can have internet access. The hub is $59 on its own, but the lock also works with a Samsung SmartThings hub, if you have one of those. Also, the black model is slightly more expensive than the silver version right now ($88.90 vs $76.62).