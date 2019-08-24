Welcome to the roundup of the best new Android games that went live in the Play Store or were spotted by us in the previous week or so. Today I have the latest MyNBA2K release form 2K, a beta release for a mobile version of the cops and robbers game PAYDAY, and Microsoft's take on Clash Royale. So without further ado, here are the most notable games released this week.

Please wait for this page to load in full in order to see the widgets, which include ratings and pricing info. Please wait for this page to load in full in order to see the widgets, which include ratings and pricing info. Looking for the previous roundup editions? Find them here.

Games

MyNBA2K20

Android Police coverage: MyNBA2K20 companion app just arrived on the Play Store, and it's packed with in-app purchases

Each year 2K releases a new MyNBA2K app for Android ahead of the launch of its AAA NBA 2K franchise on consoles and PC. This app serves as a tie-in release, but it also offers its own card-based gameplay. You can scan your likeness in the app, to then transfer the pic to the latest NBA 2K release, and you can even transfer the currency you earn when playing the card game to your NBA 2K account, to then use those funds in the AAA release for a quick leg up. Just keep in mind that the included card game is stuffed with IAPs, much like the core NBA 2K series.

Monetization: free / contains ads / IAPs from $1.99 - $99.99

Gears POP!

Android Police coverage: Gears POP is Microsoft's take on Clash Royale, and it's available today on the Play Store

The game no one asked for, Gears Pop, is here, and it brings along collectible Pop heroes themed around the Gears of War franchise. The gameplay offers real-time multiplayer battles that play out similarly to Clash Royale. Essentially this is a Clash Royale clone with a famous gaming brand slapped on top, and of course, it's monetized to the hilt. There are no surprises here, which may or may not be a good thing, depending on the types of mobile games you like to play.

Monetization: free / no ads / IAPs from $0.99 - $99.99

PAYDAY: Crime War

Android Police coverage: PAYDAY: Crime War limited beta access live in the US, soft-launched in further regions

PAYDAY: Crime War has offered a few different limited and closed betas in the last year, but now that it looks like we are inching closer to the official release, another limited beta is currently available. On top of this, many countries in Europe have recently entered into early-access, which means US and European residents should be able to jump in to see how development is shaping up.

Monetization: free / contains ads / IAPs from $0.99 - $99.99

MaximBady: Bullseye

Apparently MaximBady: Bullseye is a new early-access release for the popular YouTube channel MaximBady . The Play Store description states that this is a game where you'll "booms and bangs through shizzle booming and banging through with a big chase," whatever that's supposed to mean. All I know is that it's a simple adventure game that ties into the MaximBady's brand and that if you'd like to play, you'll have to plunk down $0.99.

Monetization: $0.99 / no ads / no IAPs

Wings Of Osiris : Genesis

Wings Of Osiris: Genesis is a top-down shoot 'em up where you'll play the role of a war hero tasked with saving humanity from an evil AI bent on conquering the world. Boss battles are included, and there are a few RPG mechanics that should keep people busy as they level up. So if you have a hankering for some enjoyable shooting action, Wings Of Osiris is a solid choice.

Monetization: $1.99 / contains ads / no IAPs

NFS Heat Studio

NFS Heat Studio is a tie-in release for the upcoming racing game NFS Heat coming to consoles and PC. This means you won't actually get to play the racing game in this app, though you can customize your cars and show them off in a showroom, right from the comfort of your favorite Android device. So if you plan on going all out for NFS Heat, you'll probably want to pick up this new tie-in release.

Monetization: free / no ads / no IAPs

Erica™ for PS4™

If you couldn't tell from the game's title, Erica for PS4 is another tie-in release. This time around it's for the PS4 game Erica, an adventure title where you'll have to solve your father's horrific murder. This app works much like a touchpad. You'll interact with in-game objects by swiping on your phone's screen. I'd say this is an interesting way to offer more control to a game, but of course, it serves no real purpose unless you plan on purchasing Erica for the PS4.

Monetization: free / no ads / no IAPs

Hexan GO - turn-based strategy game

Hexan GO is a simple castle defense game where you drag and drop your troops onto the board so that they'll automatically attack your opponents and their castle. It's a simple setup that's easy to understand, and the art works well enough for its purposes. It's a solid first effort from HexanDEV, though there are a lot of similar games already available on the Play Store.

Monetization: free / contains ads / no IAPs

Sticky Block

Sticky Block is a simple arcade game from VOODOO where you're tasked with collecting blocks as you inch closer and closer to each goal. The thing is, there are many obstacles along the way to these goals, so you'll have to strategically collect blocks by grouping them in the areas that your collection is lacking. Should all of your blocks disappear from ramming into too many obstacles at once, it's game over.

Monetization: free / contains ads / IAPs $3.49 a piece

Void Tyrant

Void Tyrant is a new early-access release that offers strategic deck-building gameplay. This is a single-player affair that's free to play with ads, or you can remove these ads through an in-app purchase for a premium experience. There are over 500 cards, three unique character classes, and a town-building mechanic that should ensure some longevity. Since this is an early-access release, there may be a few bugs, so if you come across any, make sure to let the developer know.

Monetization: free / contains ads / IAPs from $0.99 - $4.99

Tombshaft

Tombshaft is a treasure hunting game that plays like a 2D platformer. You'll descend the depths of randomly-generated tombs in order to search out hidden treasures. As you collect these treasures, you'll earn in-game currency that can be used to purchase new characters, each bringing its own unique ability. Some awesome 8-bit music is included, so if you're a fan of classic-style arcade games, Tombshaft should be right up your alley.

Monetization: free / contains ads / IAPs from $0.99 - $5.99

Stretchy Legs!

Stretchy Legs is an enjoyable arcade game that offers a unique twist. At its core, this is a game where you'll traverse each stage by moving from one block to the next until you reach the goal. What makes this different from similar arcade games is the fact your character sports stretchy legs. His movement revolves around this mechanic since you have to stretch one of his legs so that it reaches the next platform, which can be tricky and of course is where all of the title's fun is to be found.

Monetization: free / contains ads / IAPs from $0.99 - $9.99

Spell Caster

Spell Caster is a unique RPG that's all about testing your language skills. You'll dive the depths of a few dungeons to take on an assortment of enemies by finding hidden words in the letters displayed at the bottom of the screen. There are four different dungeons to explore, more than twenty types of enemies, and a leveling system where you'll upgrade your character to ensure your skills are up to snuff.

Monetization: free / contains ads / IAPs from $0.99 - $11.99

RelicHunter

RelicHunter comes from 111%, and unlike the developer's previous releases, this title offers a lot more replayability. At its core, this is a mining game where you'll dig in the dirt in search of relics, but of course, many bad guys will stand in your way, which is why you can use your trusty shovel to attack your foes.

Monetization: free / contains ads / IAPs from $1.99 - $14.99

Mage Dice

Mage Dice is another 111% release, and like many of the developer's games, you can expect simple graphics and enjoyable gameplay. In this title, you'll merge dice to summon magical spells, which can then be used to attack your many opponents. Should these opponents reach your character before you destroy them with your magic, they'll start whittling down your health. It's a simple setup, and it can be fun in short bursts.

Monetization: free / contains ads / IAPs from $1.99 - $23.99

Club Soccer Director 2020

Club Soccer Director 2020 is the latest soccer team management title from Go Play Games, and it would appear that fans are having a lot of trouble with the release. So far Play Store reviews are peppered with one and two-stars, mainly pointing towards game crashes, not to mention some very greedy monetization. I suppose that's expected of a free-to-play management game, though it's still disappointing all the same.

Monetization: free / contains ads / IAPs from $2.49 - $36.99

Love Colors: Coloring Book

Coloring book games have been all the rage ever since adult coloring books hit the mainstream. In this release, you'll color by numbers, and some of the larger pictures will but you to task as you fill them in. You can easily zoom in and out of each pic, which helps whenever you're coloring small areas, but for the most part, this is a relaxing experience designed for casual play.

Monetization: free / contains ads / IAPs from $3.99 - $39.99

Man Vs. Missiles: Combat

Man Vs. Missiles: Combat reminds me of PAKO - Car Chase Simulator since you'll similarly move around while avoiding enemies as long as possible. Of course, instead of driving around, you're flying in this specific release. There's four separate kinds of enemies, fifty levels with unique objectives, as well as a seven-day free trial for VIP access. So yeah, if for some reason you'd like to pay monthly to play a game that's very similar to titles without any in-app purchases, I suppose Man Vs. Missiles: Combat is what you've been looking for.

Monetization: free / contains ads / IAPs from $1.99 - $79.99

Farm Punks

Farm Punks is a unique release that was previously covered during an early-access period, and as of this week, it's officially available. The game offers something that closely resembles an endless runner, but instead of swiping on the screen to turn, you'll swipe on the screen to roll your character down a hill filled with obstacles. Direct control allows for precise movement when navigating each stage, and you can even explore these levels to uncover hidden paths, which allows this title to offer a lot more gameplay than many of the standard runners on the Play Store.

Monetization: free / contains ads / IAPs from $0.99 - $99.99

Grand Street Racing Tour

Grand Street Racing Tour is the latest generic racer on the Play Store. If you're into boring graphics, and gameplay that resembles every other free-to-play racer on Android, then Grand Street Racing Tour is indeed the game for you. Just keep in mind that this is an early-access release, so expect a few rough edges on top of the mundane gameplay. Oh, and if you thought an indie racer would bring along acceptable prices, think again, this is a game chock full of IAPs.

Monetization: free / contains ads / IAPs from $0.99 - $99.99

Know A Worthy New App? Let Us Know!

If you have an application in mind for the next issue of the roundup, feel free to send us an email and let us know.

Important: there are 2 requirements in order for the app to be considered, listed below.

the app's launch date has to be no longer than 2 weeks ago

it has to be original, ground-breaking, well-reviewed, interesting, fun, etc - the cream of the crop

Now, if and only if the above requirements have been satisfied, fire up an email to this address: [email protected].

1 sponsored placement per week is available (your app would be featured at the top and marked as sponsored) - please contact us for details.