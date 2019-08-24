There sure are a lot of Lenovo smart home gadgets on sale this weekend — the Smart Clock for $50, the 8" Smart Display bundle for $90, and now the larger the 10" Smart Display on sale for $140, down from an original price of $250. That's $10 less than previous online deals we've seen.
The discounted price is valid at Best Buy, Walmart, and Lenovo.com, where Students, Military, Teachers, and Seniors get a further $7 off, and the sale will likely last the weekend (see the eCoupon code's name).
I can attest to the usefulness of the Smart Display 10 — coming from a Nest Hub, the extra screen real estate makes it a lot easier to see from across the room. There's a larger 10-inch Nest Hub Max in the works, but for now, this is the largest Google Home display you can buy.
While the Lenovo Smart Displays have been around for a whole year now, they've been getting regular software updates from Google/Lenovo and it doesn't look like that support will be drying up anytime soon. You can give Ryne's review of the Smart Display a read — though keep in mind that the device has got more refined since that was published.
The previous deal may have expired, but the larger Lenovo Smart Display is now on sale at Costco for $130, a further $10 off.
The sale is valid through 8/28, but you do have to be a Costco member to purchase it.
