Darkness is nearly upon us. With Android Q's official launch getting closer and closer, Google is still hard at work implementing a grey/black theme for its most important apps so they're ready for Q's system-wide dark mode. The latest to get this is Google Pay.
With v2.96.264233179 of the app, Pay automatically switches to a dark theme when your phone is manually set to use it or when battery saver is enabled. There's no switch in settings, so you have to be on Pie or Q to check it out. In case you're wondering, it's not a fully black theme like at least ten of you will complain about in the comments; it's a very, very dark grey/blue (#202124).
Eagled eyed users might have spotted the dark payment screen in Pay in March, but it was only that one element. Now the entirety of the app is themed, and there don't seem to be any missing menus or mis-colored text. So Pay's dark mode appears to be fully ready for use from the get-go.
Google Pay v2.96 is rolling out on the Play Store. If you don't have it yet, we'll update this post with the APK as soon as it's live on APK Mirror.
- Thanks:
- Ibrahim Al-Alali,
- Khaled Taleb
