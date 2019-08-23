SimpleRockets 2 recently arrived on the Play Store as a pre-registration listing. It comes from Jundroo, the same developer behind the successful simulation games SimpleRockets and SimplePlanes. Currently, SimpleRockets 2 is available on Steam as an early-access release, but the recent pre-reg listing on the Play Store should mean that we can expect the rocket space sim to land on Android sometime soon.

Above you can watch the PC and Mac trailer for SimpleRockets 2. As expected, the gameplay revolves around shooting rockets into space, much like the indie darling Kerbal Space Program. Of course, the Simple franchise started on mobile, so it makes sense that despite SimpleRockets 2 Steam listing the title will eventually make its way to Android.

As it stands, a recent mobile beta sign-up was available on the official SimpleRockets 2 forums, though invites are closed at this point. This does mean a few people have gotten their hands on the mobile version, and so far it appears that development is moving along nicely. On the other hand, we still don't know when the game will officially arrive on the Play Store, or at what price. It's my hope that SimpleRockets 2 comes at a premium price point sans and advertisements or in-app purchases, just like the developer's previous releases.

So there you have it, folks, SimpleRockets 2 is coming to Android, and while we still don't know the exact date or how it will be monetized, if it's anything like the dev's previous titles, we should expect a boatload of rocket-launching fun that's hopefully wrapped up in a premium package. So if you'd like to receive a notification whenever the title officially arrives on Android, make sure to click on the pre-reg button in the Play Store widget below.