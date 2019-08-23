Today is the Galaxy Note 10's official release date, with "pre-order" flipping over to "buy" at most websites. With the formal release, many of the early promotional offers are gone, though you can still snag up to $600 off with a recent trade-in via Samsung, and some carriers are still running their own discounts and trade-in programs. While in-store retailer and carrier availability may vary, the Note10 is now available and listed as "in stock" in most places.

The biggest loss to not ordering early is the up to $150 in Samsung store credit that pre-orders placed between 8/8 and 8/22 received, but you can still take advantage of trade-in offers via both Samsung and participating carriers. Prices for trade-in are set to fall drastically at some point, though, and some have already slipped a bit. While you can get up to $600 off several recent models of phones using Samsung's trade-in program, that won't last forever.

Adjusted trade-in values from Samsung's site at the time of writing are below:

Google

Pixel 3 - $600

Pixel 3 XL - $600

Pixel 2 - $300

Pixel 2 XL - $300

Pixel - $200

Pixel XL - $200

Apple

iPhone XR - $600

iPhone XS - $600

iPhone XS Max - $600

iPhone X - $600

iPhone 8 Plus - $300

iPhone 8 - $300

iPhone 7 Plus - $350

iPhone 7 - $300

iPhone 6S Plus - $200

iPhone 6S - $200

Samsung

Galaxy S10e - $600

Galaxy S10 - $600

Galaxy S10 Plus - $600

Galaxy Note 9 - $600

Galaxy S9 Plus - $300

Galaxy S9 - $300

Galaxy Note 8 - $300

Galaxy S8 Plus - $200

Galaxy S8 Active - $200

Galaxy S8 - $200

Galaxy S7 edge - $200

Galaxy S7 Active - $200

Galaxy S7 - $200

The 6-month Spotify and 4-month YouTube Premium trials are also still available — though redemption might vary by retailer.

Where to buy?

If you were waiting until after reviews landed before you picked one up — and there are plenty of "in progress" reviews to be found online — you still have a decision when it comes to where and how you buy the phone. It's available unlocked from some retailers like Samsung directly, but you can also take advantage of carrier promotions or upgrade offers.

For your convenience, here's a quick list.

Samsung

Straight from the OEM itself, you can pick up the Note10 in all types, sizes, storage configurations, and colors, including carrier models like the Note 10 5G for Verizon.

Galaxy Note10+ 5G (Verizon only)

Galaxy Note10+

Galaxy Note10

Best Buy

The biggest chain of electronics stores here in the U.S. also has the new phones, plus its own "up to $700" trade-in program and financing available for even unlocked purchases.

The retailer is also providing $50-100 off for a limited time with activation, even for financed or carrier options, though if you go for an unlocked model, you have to activate the phone on Verizon, AT&T, or Sprint.

Galaxy Note10+ 5G

256 GB - Verizon only, $54.16 $52.08/mo for 24 months, or $1299.99 $1,249.99

$52.08/mo for 24 months, or $1,249.99 512 GB - Verizon only, $58.33 $56.24/mo for 24 months, or $1399.99 $1,349.99

Galaxy Note10+

Galaxy Note10

Verizon 256GB - $37.49/mo for 24 months, or $899.99

AT&T 256GB - $29.99/mo for 30 months, $37.49/mo for 24 months, or $899.99

Sprint 256GB - $$19.79/mo for 24 months to $39.59/mo for 18 months, or $849.99

Unlocked 256GB - $849.99 with activation, $949.99 without.



Microsoft Store

Microsoft <3 Samsung right now, and its retail stores and online storefront are also selling the Note10. You can get up to $650 for trade-in via that route, or purchase a phone outright — no carrier deals.

Galaxy Note10+

Galaxy Note10

Verizon

As the sole retailer with the 5G version of the new Note10, if you want to pull down all the geebees just as fast as you can on the go, your only choice right now is Verizon. There is a "one time activation fee" to keep in mind for all phone purchases, though.

The carrier has its own rolling trade-in program for up to $450 off when paired with a new line. There's also an offer for a $200 prepaid Mastercard when switching to Verizon's Unlimited plan, but the Note10 isn't on the list for that promotion according to the terms at Verizon's site.

Galaxy Note10+ 5G

256 GB - $36.11/month for 36 months, $54.16 for 24 months, or $1299.99

512 GB - $$38.88/month for 36 months, $58.33 for 24 months, or $1399.99

Galaxy Note10+

256 GB - $45.83/month for 24 months or $1,099.99 retail

512 GB - $49.99/month for 24 months or $1,199.99 retail

Galaxy Note10

256 GB - $39.58/month for 24 months or $949.99 retail

AT&T

AT&T is running a BOGO offer for the Note 10 which can ostensibly be stacked to get two Note10s for free, though you'll have to order online, trade in two phones for max value, and receive the discount in the form of bill credits.

Galaxy Note10+

256 GB - $36.67/month for 30 months or $1,099.99 retail

512 GB - $40/month for 30 months or $1,199.99 retail

Galaxy Note10

256 GB - $31.67/month for 30 months or $949.99 retail

T-Mobile

Financed pricing at the magenta house of Legere is a bit less attractive, with many options requiring large up-front down payments, but the carrier is running its own kinda-sorta BOGO offer which nets you another Note10 for free — again, via bill credits, only for new customers or existing customers with 2 or more existing lines, you'll have to purchase the first phone via financing, you'll need to add a new line, and be a "well-qualified" customer.

Galaxy Note10+

256 GB - $149.99 down and $39.59/month for 24 months, or $1099.99

512 GB - $249.99 down and $39.59/month for 24 months, or $1,199.99

Galaxy Note10

256 GB - $39.59/month for 24 months, or $949.99.

Sprint

Sprint has some of the cheapest monthly rates for the Note10, as usual, but there are two big catches: The "Sprint Flex lease" doesn't leave you owning the phone at the end (you have to pay again to purchase it outright at the end) and you'll have to use Sprint. Still, if you really want a Note10 but can only afford around $20 a month towards it on top of your usual bill, this is your only real option.

The phones are also eligible for Sprint's "Galaxy Forever" program that lets you lease and return the latest "Galaxy" series phones for a new one every twelve months.

Galaxy Note10+

256 GB - $26.04/month or $1,099.99

512 GB - $100 down and $26.04/month or $1,199.99

Galaxy Note10

256 GB - $19.79/month or $949.99

US Cellular

If you want the very cheapest Note10, US Cellular is your way to go. Sadly, the diminutive carrier only serves a very tiny chunk of the US, so most of our readers likely won't be eligible for services. The discount that brings the price down is via a $600-off promo with plenty of terms and caveats (found further down on this page) like mandatory device protection insurance you'll have to pay for.

Galaxy Note10+

256 GB - $16.66/month (after bill credits, $36.66 without) for 30 months, or $1099.99

512 GB - $19.99/month (after bill credits, $39.99 without) for 30 months or $1199.99

Galaxy Note10

256 GB - $11.66/month (after bill credits $31.66 without) for 30 months, or $949.99

Xfinity Mobile

Xfinity hopes to entice folks looking at the Note10 (or its service in general) with a $250 prepaid card, though they'll need to transfer a number from another carrier, open and activate a new line, and hold the account for at least three months. It does stack up to a $1,250 total if you order multiple phones/transfer multiple numbers.

Galaxy Note10+

256 GB - $45.83/month for 24 months, or $1099.99

512 GB - $49.99/month for 24 months or $1199.99

Galaxy Note10