Black Desert Mobile is an MMORPG that's already available on Android, though you can only download it off the Play Store if you live in Korea or Japan. Now that the developer Pearl Abyss has had some time to iron out a few kinks and find some success in the regions the game was launched, the studio has announced on Facebook that a global release will happen this year, which means an English version is expected land on the Play Store sometime in the next eight months.
For those unfamiliar with the Black Desert franchise, it started out as a Korean sandbox MMORPG for PC called Black Desert Online. It's a fairly popular MMO (that received a remastered version in August of 2018), which is probably why Pearl Abyss decided to create a mobile iteration for Android and iOS. The mobile version has been designed to mimic much of the gameplay found in Black Desert Online, though there are a few constraints thanks to the limits of what a mobile device can do. Sadly, auto questing mechanics are present, which means this title will play similarly to the majority of mobile MMORPGs on the Play Store instead of more like a traditional manually-controlled PC game.
It's no surprise to learn that Black Desert Mobile will finally be coming stateside sometime this year, though it would have been nice to see a firmer released date. Most likely this title should land in the US as a free-to-play release that includes in-app purchases, much like it did in Japan and Korea, though the current details surrounding the English version are currently pretty slim. Hopefully, further information will arise in the coming months as the English release inches closer and closer.
- Source:
Check out the new gameplay trailer for Black Desert Mobile
Pearl Abyss has revealed an official gameplay trailer for its upcoming MMORPG Black Desert Mobile. The trailer was shown during the studio's E3 event, along with the announcement that the game should land in the West sometime this year. We already knew the mobile MMO would come to Android in 2019 when the global release was initially announced on Facebook in March (as you can read in the article above), though the new trailer was definitely the highlight of the recent E3 event. So if you're interested in how the transition from PC to Android is shaping up for Black Desert, make sure to give the above trailer a watch.
Press Release
Pearl Abyss reveals 2019 PlayStation launch for open-world action MMORPG at Into The Abyss event
MANHATTAN BEACH, Calif. – June 11, 2019 – During its second annual Into the Abyss event at the Electronic Entertainment Expo (E3) in Los Angeles, Pearl Abyss revealed that Black Desert is coming to PlayStation®4 (PS4) in 2019. Additionally, the company announced that pre-orders will begin July 2nd and include early access to the full game and in-game rewards. Following its success on PC, mobile, and Xbox platforms with 20 million registered users worldwide, the open-world action MMORPG will be available on PS4 in North America, Europe, Japan and South Korea.
Watch the PS4 teaser trailer here: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=eP-698M70cU
“Our team has been working diligently to make Black Desert the best that it can be, and we’re finally ready to reward our patient player base,” said Kwangsam Kim, Lead Producer of Black Desert at Pearl Abyss. “If you’ve been looking for a open-world action MMORPG on the PS4 with deep personalization to fit your gameplay experience, we encourage you to pre-order this July.”
Become your true self with unprecedented detail in character creation and skill-based, real-time combat. Featuring remastered graphics and audio, Black Desert for PS4 includes an optimized UI created specifically for a fluid, responsive console experience. With 4K resolution support for PS4 Pro, witness stunning visual environments in an expansive, living world.
Pearl Abyss additionally revealed that Black Desert Mobile is launching globally in 2019 for iOS and Android platforms. Currently available in South Korea, Japan and Taiwan, Black Desert Mobile boasts stunning graphics, skill-based combat and the most robust character customization of any mobile game on the market.
Pearl Abyss will be sharing more detailed information soon for PS4 content creators interested in joining the Black Desert Partner Program.
Visit the official website for more information and connect with the community on Facebook, Twitter and YouTube.
A press kit can be found here.
…
About Black Desert
Black Desert is an open-world action MMORPG with cutting-edge visuals and skill-based combat that redefines the genre. Black Desert has the most developed character customization system of any game that is currently on the market. This feature allows users to break out of the norm and make unique characters that truly represent each and every player. Its intuitive controls, beautifully designed world and extensive lore will excite both newcomers and veterans of MMO games and action RPGs. Black Desert has been successfully launched in over 150 countries, is available in 12 languages and has 20 million registered users.
About Pearl Abyss
Best known for the MMORPG franchise Black Desert, Pearl Abyss is a leading developer in the game industry. Established in 2010, Pearl Abyss has since developed Black Desert for PC, mobile and console. With all their games built on their proprietary engine, their games are renowned for their cutting-edge graphics. The company has two new projects in the works and is poised to continue its growth through 2019 and beyond to maintain its position as one of Asia’s leaders in game development. More information about Pearl Abyss is available at: www.pearlabyss.com.
Black Desert Mobile is coming to the Play Store this winter
The official Black Desert Mobile YouTube account has released a new trailer that confirms the game will be globally launched this winter. The buildup to this release has been a slow one, but it would finally appear we are nearing the official launch. Before today all we knew is that the game would come before the end of the year, and "winter" definitely lines up with the previous outline, but it's nice to know that there's a narrower time frame to expect the release. Hopefully, as we inch closer to winter more details will come to light, but until then, enjoy the new trailer I've linked above, and if you'd like to get in on the ground floor, you can pre-register on the official website.
Comments