LG is getting set to roll out an update to its SmartThinQ app that could change the way people use its smart home appliances: it will incorporate Google Assistant to recognize vocal commands for its Wi-Fi enabled laundry machines, refrigerators, ovens, dishwashers, vacuum cleaners, air conditioners, and other devices.

The SmartThinQ title will be shortened to just ThinQ — because when you think about LG, LG wants to ThinQ — and the app will still be able to track things like time remaining on the wash and dry cycles, oven settings, and other pertinent aspects. Users will be able to ask the app via Google Assistant to perform tasks such as adjusting the temperature of the A/C and to troubleshoot problems like when a error message appears or an indicator light turns on.

Those who have a Google Home speaker already have the ability to convey voice commands to LG smart appliances.

South Korea will see the ThinQ app this month followed by North America in the fourth quarter and key European markets in the new year.

In the meantime, the SmartThinQ app is available at the Play Store and for sideloading from APK Mirror.