If you, dear U.S. reader, are looking to purchase a Galaxy Note10 or Note10+, but don't want to be beholden to your carrier for a device payment contract or even to the power of Qualcomm processing, you'll likely be dredging the gray market for your Samsung phablet. Well, reputable eBay seller never-msrp will be happy to sell you a Note intended for Asian or European markets right now, and at a good discount, too. Just beware of the small details.

If you don't already know about what the Galaxy Note10 has in store for you, read our hands-on impressions. Also, read what the major shops and carriers are doing today to launch the phone while you're at it.

Now we're talking about next-level details here: Samsung equips its phones with either its own Exynos 9825 chipset (with processors, modem, other embedded components) or a Qualcomm Snapdragon 855. Typically, places such as North America and China received Snapdragon units while Europe and South Asia got the Exynos phones. Each version has its own quirks in terms of cellular network compatibility and performance.

In the case of never-msrp, a longtime eBay-based smartphone reseller, we're dealing with two regional variants: the N9700 or N9750, which indicates a Note10 or Note10+, respectively, with a Snapdragon chipset intended for China, and; N970F or N975F, Exynos units originally destined for Europe. They have instead been diverted to the U.S. and are now being sold at discounts of at least $120 off MSRP.

Here's a list of links and price comparisons:

256GB Snapdragon Note10: $820 ($130 off)

256GB Exynos Note10: $830 ($120 off)

256GB Snapdragon Note10+: $950 ($150 off)

256GB Exynos Note10+: $975 ($125 off)

512GB Snapdragon Note10+: $1,075 ($125 off)

512GB Exynos Note10+: $1,075 ($125 off)

Before you make the jump, there are some things to keep in mind:

These phones are not covered by a Samsung U.S. warranty. If you end up not happy with your purchase, you might want to take advantage of never-msrp's free 30-day return period.

Another thing is that even with the regional radio differences, you'll likely be able to use your phone satisfactorily on AT&T, T-Mobile, and perhaps Verizon — according to Techwalls, both Exynos and Snapdragon models support LTE Bands 2, 4, and 5, while the Snapdragon version goes further with Bands 12 and 13.

Lastly, if you have the audacity to do so, you can put in two SIM cards on any of these devices.

Your use cases may be limited by the imported nature of these phones, but stocks are also limited. Good luck, you retail adventurer.