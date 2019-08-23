



In celebration of DOOM's 25th anniversary, Bethesda has released official ports for DOOM and DOOM II on the Google Play Store. Each title is available for $4.99, and since they are both premium releases, you won't have to worry about any advertisements or in-app purchases.

DOOM gameplay trailer

Above you can view the official DOOM mobile gameplay trailer. As you can see the game contains all of the classic first-person shooting action expected of the title, and since this is a 25th-anniversary release, it includes the fourth expansion Thy Flesh Consumed. It's the complete package folks, and it's finally available on Android as an official release.

DOOM II gameplay trailer

Next up is the trailer for DOOM II, and much like its predecessor, it brings along additional content in celebration of DOOM's 25th anniversary. This means the twenty community-created Master Levels come with the purchase. The game also brings local 4-player multiplayer and co-op, for those of you that prefer to play an FPS with a few friends.

DOOM, DOOM II, and DOOM 3 release trailer

Honestly, I'm shocked that it has taken Bethesda this long to bring official ports for DOOM and DOOM II to Android, but now that they are here, it's finally time to jump into some classic FPS action to blast a few demons in the face with your trusty shotgun. Thanks to these two releases, I now know what I'll be playing this weekend.