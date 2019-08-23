When we reviewed the Arlo Ultra, we were impressed by its video quality and battery life, but found its price to be very steep. Thankfully, the product is now on sale, down to $546 ($54 off) for a two-pack, or $756 ($44) for three cameras.

The cameras offer 4K imaging with HDR support. They're also fully cordless and their battery can last up to two months on a single charge, which is pretty impressive. They come with advanced security features such as night vision, two-way audio, motion sensing, and even a built-in siren. Lastly, thanks to the included one-year Arlo Smart Premier service, you'll be able to save up to 30 days of footage on the cloud.

Depending on how many cameras you need, both two- and three-pack bundles are on sale. Of course, the mandatory base station that connects to your router and centralizes the connection with the cameras comes in the box. Additional bundles with a single or four cameras also exist, but they're unfortunately not on sale. However, if you need to add an additional unit to your setup, the add-on is also marked down to $257, which is $43 less than its usual price. The three-pack and extra camera are slightly more expensive on Best Buy, so I'd recommend you buy them on Amazon if you want to pay less.