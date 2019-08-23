Yes, another week is over, so here are some app sales to celebrate. It's a short list today, but there are some goodies here. I hope you all have a nice weekend.

Free

Apps

  1. Wonderful Themes Calculator - Simple, Pretty & Fun $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 2 days
  2. ElectroCalc PRO $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 3 days

Games

  1. Zombie City Defense $1.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 2 days
  2. League of Stickman 2019- Ninja Arena PVP(Dreamsky) $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 days
  3. Legend Guardians: Epic Heroes Fighting Action RPG $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 days
  4. Sword Knights : Idle RPG (Premium) $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 days
  5. 13 Puzzle Rooms: Escape game $1.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 7 days

Icon packs & customization

  1. Futuristic City 3D Pro lwp $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 3 hours
  2. 3D Steampunk Travel Pro lwp $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 1 day
  3. Bloom Icon Pack $1.49 -> Free; Sale ends in 3 days

Sale

Apps

  1. iWilde Collection (Immersive Reading Experience) $4.99 -> $1.99; Sale ends in 3 days
  2. VGBAnext - Universal GBA / GBC / NES Emulator $4.99 -> $2.99; Sale ends in 4 days
  3. World Map - Atlas Plus $2.99 -> $1.49; Sale ends in 4 days
  4. Ekstar Camera $13.99 -> $2.99; Sale ends in 5 days
  5. Correlate - Health Diary and Life Journal $2.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 days
  6. CPU Hardware Pro $2.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
  7. doubleTwist Pro music player (FLAC/ALAC & Gapless) $7.99 -> $5.59; Sale ends in 6 days
  8. Droid Tesla Pro $12.99 -> $4.99; Sale ends in 6 days
  9. Learn C Programming Pro $3.00 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
  10. Mushroom Identification $4.99 -> $2.49; Sale ends in 6 days
  11. Super64Pro (N64 Emulator) $2.99 -> $1.99; Sale ends in 6 days
  12. KnowledgeBase Builder $10.99 -> $4.49; Sale ends in 7 days

Games

  1. Learn English Sentence Master Pro $10.99 -> $5.49; Sale ends in 6 days
  2. Minesweeper $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
  3. Neighbours from Hell: Season 1 - Premium $3.99 -> $1.99; Sale ends in 6 days
  4. SnakEscape $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
  5. Star Traders 4X Empires Elite $4.99 -> $2.49; Sale ends in 6 days
  6. Doom & Destiny $4.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
  7. Doom & Destiny Advanced $4.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
  8. I am Reed $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
  9. Reed $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
  10. Sproggiwood $4.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days

Icon packs & customization

  1. Alexis Icon Pack: Clean and Minimalistic $1.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 4 days
  2. Address Widget - Travel & Vacation Address $2.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
  3. COLOR OS - ICON PACK $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
  4. Outline Icons - Icon Pack $1.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days