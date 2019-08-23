Article Contents
Yes, another week is over, so here are some app sales to celebrate. It's a short list today, but there are some goodies here. I hope you all have a nice weekend.
Free
Apps
- Wonderful Themes Calculator - Simple, Pretty & Fun $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 2 days
- ElectroCalc PRO $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 3 days
Games
- Zombie City Defense $1.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 2 days
- League of Stickman 2019- Ninja Arena PVP(Dreamsky) $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 days
- Legend Guardians: Epic Heroes Fighting Action RPG $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 days
- Sword Knights : Idle RPG (Premium) $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 days
- 13 Puzzle Rooms: Escape game $1.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 7 days
Icon packs & customization
- Futuristic City 3D Pro lwp $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 3 hours
- 3D Steampunk Travel Pro lwp $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 1 day
- Bloom Icon Pack $1.49 -> Free; Sale ends in 3 days
Sale
Apps
- iWilde Collection (Immersive Reading Experience) $4.99 -> $1.99; Sale ends in 3 days
- VGBAnext - Universal GBA / GBC / NES Emulator $4.99 -> $2.99; Sale ends in 4 days
- World Map - Atlas Plus $2.99 -> $1.49; Sale ends in 4 days
- Ekstar Camera $13.99 -> $2.99; Sale ends in 5 days
- Correlate - Health Diary and Life Journal $2.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 days
- CPU Hardware Pro $2.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- doubleTwist Pro music player (FLAC/ALAC & Gapless) $7.99 -> $5.59; Sale ends in 6 days
- Droid Tesla Pro $12.99 -> $4.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- Learn C Programming Pro $3.00 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- Mushroom Identification $4.99 -> $2.49; Sale ends in 6 days
- Super64Pro (N64 Emulator) $2.99 -> $1.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- KnowledgeBase Builder $10.99 -> $4.49; Sale ends in 7 days
Games
- Learn English Sentence Master Pro $10.99 -> $5.49; Sale ends in 6 days
- Minesweeper $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- Neighbours from Hell: Season 1 - Premium $3.99 -> $1.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- SnakEscape $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- Star Traders 4X Empires Elite $4.99 -> $2.49; Sale ends in 6 days
- Doom & Destiny $4.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
- Doom & Destiny Advanced $4.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
- I am Reed $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
- Reed $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
- Sproggiwood $4.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
Icon packs & customization
- Alexis Icon Pack: Clean and Minimalistic $1.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 4 days
- Address Widget - Travel & Vacation Address $2.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- COLOR OS - ICON PACK $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- Outline Icons - Icon Pack $1.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
Comments