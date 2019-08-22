Samsung unveiled two mid-range handsets back in February, and now we're getting upgraded versions in the Galaxy A30s and A50s. Both devices feature impressive specs for their positioning, as they come with three rear cameras, in-display fingerprint sensors, and stylish designs.

The two handsets look sleek thanks to the geometric pattern with holographic effect on the back. They come in a variety of colors, namely Prism Crush Black, Prism Crush White, Prism Crush Green, and Prism Crush Violet. Their feature sets are also quite respectable, thanks to triple cameras, in-display fingerprint sensors, and 4,000mAh batteries with fast charging. Plus, they come with some of Samsung's useful apps, such as Samsung Pay, Health, and Knox.

A discreet teardrop-style notch at the top can be found on the forehead of both models, though it's smaller on the more expensive A50s. Unfortunately, their chin bezels are pretty thick compared to the S10 and Note10 flagships, but that's negligible since they're mid-range devices.

A30s

The A30s is the cheaper of the two, but still has a lot to offer. It features a 25MP main shooter, combined with an 8MP ultra-wide sensor and a 5MP depth camera. Thanks to these, you'll be able to apply bokeh effects to your photos and capture landscapes effortlessly.

Given the expected lower mid-range price point of the A30s, some components are slightly limited. Indeed, even though the device has a large 6.4-inch screen, its resolution is only 720x1560 pixels — far from the sharpest on the market. Plus, Samsung chose to design the handset with an Infinity-V display, which means it has a slightly more visible notch than the A50s. Lastly, the Exynos 7904 SoC isn't the snappiest around but should do the trick for everyday usage.

Specs Display 6.4-inch HD+ (720x1560) Rear Cameras 25MP (F1.7) + 5MP + 8MP (Ultra Wide) Front Camera 16MP (F2.0) Processor Dual 1.8GHz + Hexa 1.6Hz RAM 3GB / 4GB Storage 32GB / 64GB /128GB2 Battery 4,000 mAh Dimensions 158.5 x 74.7 x 7.8mm Weight 166g Fingerprint sensor Yes Connector USB-C

A50s

If you're looking for a slightly more powerful phone, the A50s is the one for you. It features a 48MP main camera on the back, which is quite uncommon for mid-range devices. It also has a faster Exynos 9610 processor with premium image processing.

The 6.4-inch display is also bigger and sharper on the A50s, thanks to its 1080x2340 resolution. It's still not as good as the one you'll find on the Galaxy S10, but that's about as good as it gets on a mid-range handset. The Infinity-U notch is also more discreet, as there are almost no bezels between the camera and the screen cutout.

Specs Display 6.4-inch FHD+ (1080x2340) Rear Cameras 48MP (F2.0) + 5MP + 8MP (Ultra Wide) Front Camera 32MP (F2.0) Processor Quad 2.3GHz + Quad 1.7GHz RAM 4GB / 6GB Storage 64GB / 128GB Battery 4,000 mAh Dimensions 158.5 x 74.5 x 7.7mm Weight 169g Fingerprint sensor Yes Connector USB-C

Samsung hasn't shared pricing and availability details yet, but we expect them to cost between $250-$400 based on the previous model prices. Don't hold your breath for a US release, though.