In July the first closed beta for Minecraft Earth was released to select residents in London, Seattle, Stockholm, and Tokyo. Today Mojang's augmented reality version of Minecraft has finally arrived on the Play Store as a pre-registration listing, and it would appear that another beta wave is going to take place next week. While Mojang hasn't stipulated whether this will be an open or closed beta, a recent tweet from the official Minecraft Earth account points towards a sign-up page, so I'm guessing invites will still be necessary to get in, just like the previous wave.
Now here's the thing. It would appear that today's pre-reg listing has little to do with today's announcement of another beta round. So if you'd like to get into the next wave, you'll want to sign up on Mojang's official website, and if you'd like to receive a notification whenever the game is officially released on Android, you'll want to click the pre-reg button in the Play Store widget below this article.
We still don't know when Minecraft Earth will officially debut, though the numerous beta waves and today's pre-reg listing should be a sign that we are inching ever-closer to that date, whatever it may be. Currently, the new Play Store listing states that in-app purchases will be included with the release, but since the title isn't available yet, no prices are offered. Clearly, this leaves many of us with a lot of unanswered questions, so it's my hope that the next beta brings along a few more clues. Finger's crossed, maybe this time I'll get in. If you'd like to try your luck, feel free to sign up for beta access on Mojang's site.
Developer: Mojang
Price: To be announced
