LG just announced two new-midrange phones a couple of weeks ahead of IFA 2019. As usual with the company, it has shared limited details and will release more information in Berlin starting September 6. We already know both handsets are improved versions of the K40 and K50, which were unveiled a few months ago.

The new K40S and K50S build up on their predecessors and feature enhanced displays and cameras, as well as larger batteries. They retain some of their siblings' key selling points such as the Google Assistant button, fingerprint sensor on the back, AI camera features, DTS:X 3D Surround Sound, and MIL-STD-810G standard for durability. They also seem to share the same 2.0 GHz octa-core processor, which was a Mediatek MT6762 Helio P22 on the previous models.

LG K40S

The K40S is the most affordable of the two. It features two rear cameras, with a main 13MP shooter and a secondary super wide angle sensor. It also has a large 6.1-inch display with a minimalist teardrop-style notch at the top. Unfortunately, it has large bezels and a humongous chin, which make me wonder why LG even bothered integrating the camera in a notch if it designed such a thick border at the bottom.

The handset also has a slightly larger battery than the K40, with a 3,500mAh capacity. Lastly, it comes with 32GB of internal storage, which can be expanded thanks to a microSD card, and 2 or 3GB of RAM, depending on the region.

Specs Soc 2.0 GHz Octa-Core Display 6.1" RAM 2GB/3GB (depending on market) Storage 32GB + microSD Rear Cameras 13MP + 5 MP Super Wide Angle Selfie Camera 13MP Battery 3,500mAh OS Android 9.0 Pie Size 156.3 x 73.9 x 8.6mm

LG K50S

The 50S is slightly more premium than the K40S, as it has an additional 2MP depth sensor on the back, a larger 6.5-inch display, and a 4,000mAh battery. Also, it comes with 3GB of RAM regardless of the region you buy it in. The rest of the specs are similar, including the hideous bezels and chin.



Specs Soc 2.0 GHz Octa-Core Display 6.5" RAM 3GB Storage 32GB + microSD Rear Cameras 13MP + 2MP depth + 5MP Super Wide Angle Selfie Camera 13MP Battery 4,000mAh OS Android 9.0 Pie Size 165.8 x 77.5 x 8.2mm



Press Release NEW LG K SERIES DESIGNED FOR ENHANCED MULTIMEDIA EXPERIENCE

Both devices will be available in Europe, Latin America, and Asia starting this October in black and blue. Unfortunately, LG hasn't shared pricing information for the time being, but it should reveal these details during IFA.