One of Google Photos' neatest (or creepiest, depending on who you ask) tricks is its ability to recognize the same face across different angles, lighting conditions, and even ages, and let you assign it a searchable name. The feature was available in the US from the get-go, but that wasn't the case everywhere. Now, face grouping is rolling out across Europe, according to Engadget.

Google didn't previously make face grouping available in European countries due to legislation concerns. There were workarounds involving the use of VPNs, but now, similar faces — likely including pets' — will be grouped together for easy searching, no hackery required.

Product lead David Lieb confirmed on Twitter last month that manual face tagging is also coming, although we still don't know when. The feature will presumably be available in all regions.